Kimberly Guilfoyle Says It's 'Awful' 'Unbelievable Talented' Tucker Carlson Was Fired From Fox: 'He's a Fearless Warrior'

A few days later, Tucker took to Twitter to share an update with his followers.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said in a video clip on Wednesday, April 26.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."