Kimberly Guilfoyle Says It's 'Awful' 'Unbelievable Talented' Tucker Carlson Was Fired From Fox: 'He's a Fearless Warrior'
Kimberly Guilfoyle is defending her pal Tucker Carlson after he was axed from Fox News on Monday, April 24.
During a new interview, the 54-year-old former Fox employee shared her thoughts on the situation.
"It's awful. It has sort of a chilling effect. The talent, the producers, and the incredible team that works there. There's so many talented people who work at Fox, whether they are line producers, executive producers, the hair and makeup team — all of the above. It's unfortunate. Tucker is a personal friend of mine, of Don Jr., of the family."
She added, "I think he's unbelievable talented. I've known him for decades, it's a loss for Fox News. It's a loss for America, but there are new chapters in life. I am sure we will be hearing from Tucker very soon, he's got a compelling voice, he understands the America first base, he's a fearless warrior."
As OK! previously reported, Tucker was let go from the network earlier this week, though they didn't give a reason why.
"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement, noting that his broadcast on Friday, April 21, was his last one.
A few days later, Tucker took to Twitter to share an update with his followers.
"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said in a video clip on Wednesday, April 26.
"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."
He ended the message by teasing his next venture, saying, "See you soon."