Marjorie Taylor Greene Takes Dig at Fox News After Tucker Carlson's Sudden Firing: 'They Caved to the Woke Mob'

The controversial politician believes Fox has only gotten themself into more trouble, especially since Carlson brought in a lot of viewers.

“Everyone I’ve talked to has deleted the Fox News app on their phones. People are canceling their Fox Nation subscriptions. People are saying, ‘I am done with Fox,'” she claimed.

Greene also brought up watching Fox & Friends that same day, where she couldn't believe what they were discussing.

“So they were talking about the difference of, you know, ‘We need to give moderate Republicans a chance because, you know, it’s the MAGA Republicans that may be the problem.’ And that was the angle they were talking about on Fox & Friends. And I was like, okay, you guys fired Tucker Carlson. You guys did this. You caved to the woke mob and then you wanna turn on MAGA, be my guest,” Greene said.