Megyn Kelly Calls Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit 'Traumatic,' Believes He'll Never Get Another 'Job Offer From a Mainstream Network'
Megyn Kelly knows what Tucker Carlson is going through.
On the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Sky News, the journalist shared her thoughts on how the TV star, 53, is likely feeling over his abrupt departure, and she also predicted what could be in store for the broadcaster's future.
"I think Tucker will thrive," she insisted, then recalling her own experience of being booted from a gig.
"Things ended badly between me and NBC, and I can say this: it is traumatic when overnight, your TV career goes away. You had it one day and it's gone the next day," spilled the mom-of-three, 52. "And while I'm sure he can go back on air with certain more conservative news channels, there's no way he's going to get a job offer from a large mainstream television network."
Kelly felt the father-of-four's exit had to do with his "successful" tenure at Fox, though she acknowledged his opinions often spur controversy.
"He was winning. He was number 1," she stated. "The more numbers you have, the more they want to take you down."
"I feel for Tucker, he is strong, but he is not invulnerable. I’m sure this is a shaky time. I look forward to when he is able to move past this contract resolution, launch his own product and see that he will 100 percent still have a very thriving career as a journalist, as a pundit, as a very important commentator in our country."
Just hours after Fox News announced on Monday, April 24, that Carlson was out, Kelly discussed the situation on her SiriusXM Radio show, confessing it was "a terrible move by Fox."
"I don't know what drove Fox News to make this decision. And it was clearly Fox News' decision because they're not letting him say goodbye," the TV personality pointed out. "That's my supposition. That's not inside knowledge …Talk about misjudging your audience yet again!"
It's still unclear as to why Carlson was axed after more than decade with the network, but it seems like he may retaliate, as after he was let go, he reportedly hired a high-profile lawyer.