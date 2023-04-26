Megyn Kelly Calls Tucker Carlson's Fox News Exit 'Traumatic,' Believes He'll Never Get Another 'Job Offer From a Mainstream Network'

"I think Tucker will thrive," she insisted, then recalling her own experience of being booted from a gig.

"Things ended badly between me and NBC, and I can say this: it is traumatic when overnight, your TV career goes away. You had it one day and it's gone the next day," spilled the mom-of-three, 52. "And while I'm sure he can go back on air with certain more conservative news channels, there's no way he's going to get a job offer from a large mainstream television network."