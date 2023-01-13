OK Magazine
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo

Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram
Jan. 13 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble.

"Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants.

Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."

A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."

As OK! previously reported, the brunette beauty showed some love to the political guru on his birthday in December 2022.

"Simply the best! Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary sweetheart. ♥️ You are my treasure! Love you to the moon and back. 😍 From our family to yours! Happy New Year! Much Love and God Bless! XO KG and Don 🙏@donaldtrumpjr ♥️♥️♥️," she captioned a slew of photos via Instagram.

For his part, Trump Jr., who shares children Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe, with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, uploaded some photos of himself with his kiddos and his lady, writing, "Great way to spend a birthday. Half way to 90!!! @kimberlyguilfoyle."

Before the two started dating — they secretly got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020 — Guilfoyle knew there was something special about Trump Jr.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.

"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

