Kimberly Guilfoyle Calls Ex Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Attention'-Seeking Wife Bettina Anderson a 'Horror' in Alleged Leaked Texts
Oct. 9 2026, Published 4:30 p.m. ET
Leaked text messages show U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle eviscerating Bettina Anderson, the new wife of Guilfoyle's former fiancé Donald Trump Jr.
The messages surfaced as part of a 150-page dossier released by Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate.
In the exchange, Guilfoyle blasted Trump Jr.'s relationship while heavily insulting his partner.
Guilfoyle, 57, called Trump Jr.'s new flame a "[sic] cloud-chasing horror" who uses media coverage to get attention.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Tears Apart Bettina Anderson
In texts obtained by The Daily Beast, she wrote: "I was having a [expletive] great time Saturday and we had a [expletive] amazing time when we got home Saturday night that's a nonsense... That's his ex-wife's friend. It's all lies, but she's a [sic] cloud-chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention."
Deters explicitly told reporters the tirade targeted Anderson.
In response to that particular text from Guilfoyle, Deters replied equally profanely, writing, "What a c---.”
“Yeah, she literally sent the Daily Mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article,” Guilfoyle replied.
The personal text leak comes right after a massive political scandal involving Guilfoyle.
- Donald Trump Jr. Gushes Over 'Amazing' Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Amid Rumors Their Romance Is 'Over'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Wears Low-Cut Lace Black Dress During Ireland Trip: Photos
- Donald Trump Nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece After Her Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted on Dinner Date With Another Woman
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Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scandal
A Wall Street Journal report exposed separate Signal messages where Guilfoyle begged Deters to secretly wire $100,000 to cover her American Express bill before her Senate confirmation.
“Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today,” she allegedly wrote Deters, adding a prayer hands emoji.
Leaked texts also showed her warning Deters to "stop papering" the deal, text-screaming: "What a nightmare you'll literally cost me my ambassadorship. stop writing."
Guilfoyle’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, disputed the messages' authenticity, claiming Guilfoyle was trying to collect unpaid balances owed to her for speaking at patriotic events.
Deters wrote that he had paid Guilfoyle, who promised to be his “ride or die” into the Trump administration, $300,000 over the years and had “not received one favor,” allegedly adding, “I am not naive or a sucker. I need results.”
Trump Jr., 48, and Guilfoyle called off their four-year engagement in 2024, and Trump Jr. later married 39-year-old socialite Anderson.
Despite the public fallout and calls from Democrats for her termination, Guilfoyle currently remains in her post as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece but is facing severe ethical scrutiny, an official State Department investigation, as well as probes into a series of other highly publicized allegations involving tyrannical behavioral management, extravagant personal spending, and improper corporate favoritism.