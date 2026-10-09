Kimberly Guilfoyle Calls Ex Donald Trump Jr.'s 'Attention'-Seeking Wife Bettina Anderson a 'Horror' in Alleged Leaked Texts

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Leaked text messages show U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle eviscerating Bettina Anderson, the new wife of Guilfoyle's former fiancé Donald Trump Jr. The messages surfaced as part of a 150-page dossier released by Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate. In the exchange, Guilfoyle blasted Trump Jr.'s relationship while heavily insulting his partner. Guilfoyle, 57, called Trump Jr.'s new flame a "[sic] cloud-chasing horror" who uses media coverage to get attention.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Tears Apart Bettina Anderson

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly called Bettina Anderson 'a horror.'

In texts obtained by The Daily Beast, she wrote: "I was having a [expletive] great time Saturday and we had a [expletive] amazing time when we got home Saturday night that's a nonsense... That's his ex-wife's friend. It's all lies, but she's a [sic] cloud-chasing horror that plays the story in the Daily Mail to get attention." Deters explicitly told reporters the tirade targeted Anderson.

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Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed Bettina Anderson sent photos of herself to the media.

In response to that particular text from Guilfoyle, Deters replied equally profanely, writing, "What a c---.” “Yeah, she literally sent the Daily Mail bikini photographs of her to try to include in the article,” Guilfoyle replied. The personal text leak comes right after a massive political scandal involving Guilfoyle.

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Inside Kimberly Guilfoyle's Scandal

Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr. married Bettina Anderson less than two years after splitting from Kimberly Guilfoyle.

A Wall Street Journal report exposed separate Signal messages where Guilfoyle begged Deters to secretly wire $100,000 to cover her American Express bill before her Senate confirmation. “Honey, please, I need you to get this done for me today,” she allegedly wrote Deters, adding a prayer hands emoji. Leaked texts also showed her warning Deters to "stop papering" the deal, text-screaming: "What a nightmare you'll literally cost me my ambassadorship. stop writing."

Source: MEGA Bettina Anderson is a socialite from Florida.