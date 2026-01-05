Kimberly Guilfoyle Reacts to Ex-Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s Engagement to Socialite Bettina Anderson for the First Time
Jan. 5 2026, Published 4:50 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle only has well-wishes for ex Donald Trump Jr. and his new fiancée, Bettina Anderson.
The U.S. ambassador to Greece, 56, shared her thoughts on the engagement with The New York Times in a profile published on January 4.
“I’m happy for Don,” Guilfoyle said. “I wish him, of course, all the best.”
This is the first time that the former attorney has spoken out publicly about Trump Jr., 48, and Anderson's joyous news.
Guilfoyle and President Donald Trump's eldest son dated from 2018 until 2024, with the former couple also being engaged at one point during their relationship.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Were Once Engaged
Don Jr. and the Floridian socialite, 39, announced their engagement in December 2025 and have been dating since late 2024.
The TV star is also reportedly not too keen on the relationship, with a source divulging to People late last year about how she really feels about Republican Party's newest "it" couple.
"Kimberly has a hard time seeing the headlines about their relationship because she doesn’t believe it’s built to last," an insider said.
"She feels Bettina is more interested in the prestige and attention that comes with being connected to the Trump family and doesn’t think she’d be with Don if it weren’t for that," they went on.
“As recently as not that long ago, Kimberly and Don still hadn’t completely moved out of each other’s places, and Don still had many of his belongings at Kimberly’s home, including clothes and shoes,” the source continued.
Don Jr. was married once before to model Vanessa Haydon. They tied the knot in 2005 but separated in 2018. The pair also shares five kids — Kai, 17, Donald III, 15, Tristan, 13, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10.
Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr. Are Gearing Up to Plan Their Wedding
Bettina and Don Jr. are currently in wedding planning mode, with an insider revealing a few details about the couple's nuptials.
“Bettina is so happy she’s engaged to Don, and they’re already starting to plan the wedding,” a source told Us Weekly in late December 2025. “She has wanted this from day one and knew he was her person. She loves how he has made her part of his kids’ lives and is such a good dad.”
“Bettina has been taking such good care of herself by working out, getting facials, massages and just overall feeling healthy. So she feels good about walking down the aisle sooner than later," they went on.