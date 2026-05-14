Politics 'Horrible' Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash for Sharing Bikini Photo of Daughter Kai in Birthday Tribute: 'Insane' Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram Donald Trump Jr. was lambasted as a 'horrible' and an 'insane' father for posting photos of his teenage daughter Kai in a bikini. Lesley Abravanel May 14 2026, Updated 3:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump Jr. faced severe social media backlash after posting an Instagram photo montage containing several bikini shots of his teenage daughter, Kai Trump, to celebrate her 19th birthday. Don Jr. shared a public tribute to his eldest daughter on Tuesday, May 12, featuring childhood throwbacks, family photos and recent vacation pictures. "Happy birthday to my absolute favorite 19-year-old child. @kaitrumpgolfer I love you and continue to be amazed at the woman you're becoming," the 48-year-old captioned his post.

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Don Jr.'s fiancée, Bettina Anderson, responded in the comments section, "I can’t believe you have a kid in college!" about Kai, who will start her first year at the University of Miami in the fall, where she will play on the golf team. He replied, "I'm an old man, babe," to the 39-year-old socialite. The inclusion of multiple swimsuit photos from family vacations sparked immediate controversy.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump Jr.'s tribute sparked backlash.

Critics labeled the choice of photos inappropriate, noting that Kai does not post bikini content on her own social media channels, leading followers to question why her father shared them publicly. Users accused Don Jr. of being a "horrible father" and making an "insane" formatting choice given his public status. "You post the first pics of her in a string bikini,” noted one, as another snapped, “What a horrible father and person you are."

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Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram Others expressed concern that posting the photos exposed his teenage daughter to unnecessary online vitriol and scrutiny.

Others expressed concern that posting the photos exposed his teenage daughter to unnecessary online vitriol and scrutiny. "Insane post given the political climate you guys have created. Do you think you’re popular or don't care about exposing your family to vitriol?" asked another. Some labeled the post as tone deaf, with one remarking, "Glad the Trump family and @donaldjtrumpjr are enjoying their wealth while the majority of Americans struggle." The president’s granddaughter has faced her own controversies, with her social media content blasted by critics as "tone-deaf" and "out of touch" with everyday American struggles amid global geopolitical conflicts.

Source: @donaldjtrumpjr/Instagram The Trump teen was recently seen documenting her senior prank day in a high school graduation vlog.