'Status-Chasing Monster' Kimberly Guilfoyle Flaunted X-Rated Photos and Talked About Intimate Topics With Fox News Co-Workers, Ex-Colleague Claims
Oct. 16 2026, Published 2:22 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle allegedly flaunted X-rated photos of her sexual conquests and openly talked about the subject with her colleagues during her tenure at Fox News.
Former Fox News contributor Lisa "Kenny" Montgomery claimed in an interview published on Thursday, October 15, that she initially bonded with the former ambassador, 57, over their "shared disdain" for Guilfoyle's ex-husband, Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of Flaunting X-Rated Photos by Former Colleague
Montgomery claimed she became "less comfortable" as she grew closer to Guilfoyle, alleging she explicitly discussed her personal love life, including a man nicknamed "Lex Luther," whom she described as a "lovesick cash cow."
"Kimberly showed me and several of our friends pictures of his Amex black card – front and back," Montgomery alleged. "The images were matched with a corresponding picture of the cardholder’s private parts."
She continued, "There were at least three sets of these credit card-p---- pairings."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Talked About Intimate Subjects 'So Cavalierly'
Montgomery claimed Guilfoyle's active s-- life earned her cryptic nicknames like "Seabiscuit" and "USO" within the network.
"In fact, Kimberly talked about s-- so cavalierly that she made Samantha from S-- and the City seem like Greta Thunberg," the former Fox Business host joked, describing Guilfoyle as "insanely charming" but also as a "status-chasing monster" driven by an "unrelenting narcissism."
Guilfoyle joined Fox News in 2006 and left in 2018 to join the 2020 Trump campaign.
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Kimberly Guilfoyle Left Fox News in 2018
Though her departure was initially billed as her own decision, multiple outlets reported she was pushed out amid a sexual harassment investigation.
Six sources told the HuffPost in July 2018 that Guilfoyle allegedly showed colleagues photos of male genitalia, identified the men pictured and regularly discussed sexual matters at work. She was also accused of emotionally abusive behavior toward support staff.
"Any accusations of Kimberly engaging in inappropriate work-place conduct are unequivocally baseless and have been viciously made by disgruntled and self-interested employees," her lawyer John Singer said in a statement at the time. "During her lengthy and decorated tenure with the company, Kimberly was beloved, well-respected, and supportive of anyone she ever met. It’s utterly preposterous that there are those who are nefariously and greedily twisting innocent conversations amongst close friends into much more than what it actually was for financial gain. Kimberly has happily moved onto the next chapter of her life and hopes others will do the same."
Kimberly Guilfoyle Was Asked to Resign From Role as U.S. Ambassador to Greece
Guilfoyle made headlines on Tuesday, October 13, when White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the Trump administration asked Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
The resignation followed a report published by The Wall Street Journal on October 7, in which a Republican donor claimed that Guilfoyle asked him for $100,000 to cover a credit card bill in exchange for access to high-level Trump officials.
Beyond the donor scandal, the former U.S. ambassador to Greece faces further allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending.