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Kimberly Guilfoyle Wants to Find a 'Rich European Husband' After Being Booted From Greece Ambassador Role Over Scandals: Insider

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly has a plan to stay abroad following her resignation as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

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Oct. 15 2026, Updated 1:56 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle may have been asked to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece, but she reportedly hopes to stay overseas by finding a husband.

"She is embarrassed to come back to the US. She’s ashamed," a source said in an interview published on Wednesday, October 14, explaining that she intends to find "a rich husband in Europe."

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'No One Will Go Near' Kimberly Guilfoyle, Says Source

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Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. dated from 2018 to late 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. dated from 2018 to late 2024.

The insider suggested that Guilfoyle, 57, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., would struggle to find another position in the Trump administration.

"She’s done in Trump world," the source explained. "Who will hire her? No one will go near her."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Received Chilly Sendoff From Trump Administration

Photo of The White House announced on October 13 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign from her role as U.S. ambassador to Greece.
Source: MEGA

The White House announced on October 13 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was asked to resign from her role as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

As OK! previously reported, White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced on Tuesday, October 13, that the Trump administration asked Guilfoyle to resign as U.S. ambassador to Greece.

Kimberly received a frosty sendoff from President Donald Trump, who appeared to brush her off.

"She wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," the POTUS, 80, told reporters on October 13.

Don Jr., 48, and Kimberly dated from 2018 to late 2024. Following their split, Don Jr. married Bettina Anderson in May.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Requested $100,000 From Republican Donor

Photo of Eric Deters claimed that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked him for $100,000 to pay off an American Express bill.
Source: MEGA; The Bulwark

Eric Deters claimed that Kimberly Guilfoyle asked him for $100,000 to pay off an American Express bill.

Kimberly's resignation came nearly one week after the Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report on October 7, in which she was accused of asking a Republican donor for $100,000 in exchange for access to senior Trump administration figures.

Eric Deters, a former Kentucky congressional candidate and longtime Trump ally, claimed Kimberly asked him to wire the hefty sum directly to American Express ahead of her July 9, 2025, confirmation hearing, allegedly suggesting the payment wouldn't leave a paper trail.

Though he denied the July 2025 request, Eric claimed he paid Kimberly $300,000 over the years, but she failed to deliver on her promises.

Kimberly Guilfoyle Denied the Accusations

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle's lawyers claimed she was asking for money that was owed to her.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle's lawyers claimed she was asking for money that was owed to her.

Kimberly's lawyers disputed the allegations, telling OK! that the money was owed for speeches and consulting work.

"When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption," her lawyers shared.

In addition to the pay-for-play donor scandal, she faces additional allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending.

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