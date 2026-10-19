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Kimberly Guilfoyle Made 'Frenzied Calls' to Pete Hegseth for Help Before Being Asked to Resign by White House Amid Credit Card Scandal: Report

Image of Pete Hegseth and Kimberly Guifoyle
Source: MEGA

A new report claimed Kimberly Guilfoyle turned to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an attempt to save her ambassadorship.

Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:23 p.m. ET

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Kimberly Guilfoyle made "frenzied calls" to fellow former Fox News colleague and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to enlist his help in saving her position as U.S. Ambassador to Greece, before the White House ultimately asked her to resign.

A new report claimed Guilfoyle turned to Hegseth for “moral support” and to make a "personal pitch" to President Donald Trump as her ambassadorship crumbled under the weight of mounting scandals.

The report also alleges Guilfoyle, 57, did the same thing with U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack, to no avail.

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'Trump Did Not Answer Her Calls'

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Image of Guilfoyle asked Hegseth to talk to the POTUS to help save her job.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle asked Pete Hegseth to talk to the POTUS to help save her job.

“Trump, two sources close to the president said, did not answer her calls,” according to Daily Mail reporter Elina Shirazi.

She also made a direct, unsuccessful call to Fox News chairman emeritus Rupert Murdoch to try to suppress negative reporting from The Wall Street Journal.

According to Daily Mail, a desperate Guilfoyle “tried to get the stories removed,” but the 95-year-old Murdoch “did not sway to her demands.”

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'We Didn't Like What We Were Reading'

Image of Guilfoyle reportedly aggressively pressured a businessman to get her into a dinner hosted by Eric Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle reportedly aggressively pressured a businessman to get her into a dinner hosted by Eric Trump.

Reports surfaced that she secretly requested $100,000 from a Trump donor to pay off personal credit card debt just before her confirmation hearing.

A recording shows her aggressively pressuring a businessman at the Davos forum to get her into a dinner hosted by Eric Trump. On the tape, she claimed she could "deliver the world" and make him a lot of money, while insulting the event's Greek host.

After a stream of negative press, former White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced that the administration had requested her resignation, and Trump later said, “We didn't like what we were reading.”

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'The People in the Embassy Are No Longer Afraid of Her'

Image of Guilfoyle said serving in the role was the 'honor of a lifetime.'
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle said serving in the role was the 'honor of a lifetime.'

Guilfoyle's attorneys have denied the allegations of financial misconduct, and Guilfoyle said that serving in the role was "the honor of a lifetime" while continuing her commitment to the administration.

Sources have described Guilfoyle’s last days as an ambassador as isolated, with staff no longer taking orders — confessing, "The people in the embassy are no longer afraid of her," and noting she was "screaming at her old staff that they are leakers," while venting over the phone that there was "no one I can trust over here.”

'Kimberly Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

Image of The ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. has been described by former allies as 'pathetic' in the wake of her scandals.
Source: MEGA

The ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. has been described by former allies as 'pathetic' in the wake of her scandals.

Insiders noted that sending her abroad solved a personal problem, but bringing her back to the U.S. was described as "a nightmare" because "Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried" and "knows everything" from her time inside the political operation.

Reactions within the Trump family varied from indifference to sympathy ("Not everyone is shedding tears"), while former allies have reportedly gone radio silent and wiped photos, describing the former fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. as "pathetic.”

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