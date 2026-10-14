Donald Trump's Inner Circle Panicking Over Kimberly Guilfoyle's Alleged Secret 'Burn Book' Nicknamed 'The Devil Wears MAGA': Report

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Reports from Daily Mail and The Daily Beast say President Donald Trump's inner circle is panicking over a secret "burn book" allegedly kept by Kimberly Guilfoyle, nicknamed "The Devil Wears MAGA.” This furor follows her abrupt ouster as U.S. Ambassador to Greece amid mounting allegations of financial and professional misconduct. The White House confirmed that Guilfoyle was asked to resign after a series of damaging reports, with Trump publicly stating, "I didn't like what I read.”

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Threatening 'Tell-All' Book About Trump Family: Sources

Source: MEGA Insiders are reportedly panicking over an alleged book of secrets kept by Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Investigations and media reports surfaced claiming Guilfoyle pressured a political donor to pay off a $100,000 credit card bill, accepted lavish gifts from wealthy Greek businessmen, and mistreated her staff. Administration insiders claim Guilfoyle spent years documenting internal fights, secrets and relationships while deeply embedded in the Trump family and political operations. Now that she has been forced out, sources say she is threatening a "tell-all" that could expose the first family.

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Source: MEGA While Kimberly Guilfoyle defends allegations against her, Donald Trump distances himself from her.

Guilfoyle's legal team has heavily disputed the financial text messages, arguing any requested funds were for pre-existing, legal speaking services. In a statement on X, Guilfoyle denied the allegations entirely, stating she intends to "vigorously defend my name.” While her future remains up in the air, insiders say they don’t look forward to Guilfoyle’s return to the United States. “Having her back in America would be a nightmare,” an insider told Daily Mail. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back home with nothing to lose.”

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'Kimberly Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

Source: MEGA Sources say 'Kimberly knows where the bodes are buried.'

“Kimberly knows where the bodies are buried. She knows the people, the secrets, the fights, the relationships,” the source continued. “Nobody wants an angry Kimberly back with nothing to lose.” Another insider told the tabloid that “Kimberly knows everything” because she was “way inside that family and political operation for years.” Another source said that while she was forced to resign, Guilfoyle likely won’t face many consequences back in the States. “Keeping Kimberly happy keeps Kimberly quiet,” they said.

'We Didn't Like What We Were Reading'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle was engaged to Donald Trump's son and has family secrets, sources say.