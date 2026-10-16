Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Embarrassed and Upset' Over Donald Trump Asking Her to Resign Amid Credit Card Scandal: Source
Oct. 16 2026, Published 1:15 p.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle is reportedly "embarrassed" and "upset" after President Donald Trump asked her to resign as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. According to sources close to the former Fox News host, she intends to do what is necessary to clear her name following a series of highly publicized misconduct allegations.
“Kim is very upset, sad, and embarrassed about having to resign from her ambassadorship,” a source close to Guilfoyle told PEOPLE.
The source said that Guilfoyle denies any wrongdoing and “will do what she has to do to try and clear her name.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle Plagued by $100K Amex Scandal
The White House officially requested Guilfoyle's resignation on Tuesday, October 13, and she later confirmed it.
The decision followed a Wall Street Journal report alleging that she asked a Trump campaign donor to cover a $100,000 credit card bill in exchange for access to administration officials, just days before her Senate confirmation hearing.
Further reports also questioned whether she improperly promoted a Greek company's business interests and allowed its lobbyists into private diplomatic meetings.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Accused of $250K Cash Grab to Pay Off Luxury Car
Reports also state that Guilfoyle asked for $250K to pay off her posh Mercedes G-wagon and allegedly accepted high-value gifts and lavish hospitality from foreign lobbyists and businessmen in Greece.
Guilfoyle and her legal team have strongly denied any wrongdoing. Her lawyers said the $100,000 was payment for uncompensated speaking engagements before her nomination. She has vowed to "vigorously defend" her name and reputation.
The State Department’s inspector general has launched an official investigation into the alleged pay-to-play scheme and improper dealings.
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- Donald Trump Was 'Not Happy' With Kimberly Guilfoyle Before Asking Her to Resign Amid $100K Amex Scandal
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Says Her 'Commitment to President Trump' Will 'Never End' While Resigning as Ambassador to Greece Amid $100K Amex Scandal
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Trump Family Distances Themselves From Kimberly Guilfoyle
The scandal has also highlighted a significant shift in Guilfoyle's relationship with Trump and his family.
Guilfoyle was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., but the couple broke up in 2024, and Trump Jr. has since married socialite Bettina Anderson.
Insiders alleged that Guilfoyle’s appointment to Athens was partly an effort to distance her from the Trump family circle.
'She Would Likely Get Pardoned'
Following the resignation request, Trump publicly distanced himself from Guilfoyle. When questioned by reporters at the White House, Trump noted that they "didn't like what we were reading" regarding her conduct. When reminded she was once close to his family, Trump directly responded, "No, she wasn't a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago.”
Despite the ignominy, sources report that Guilfoyle remains determined to stay gracious toward the Trumps in hopes of securing future opportunities within the administration or positioning herself for a potential pardon if any legal charges arise. Others say Guilfoyle remains a danger to the president as she "knows where the bodies are buried," and allegedly kept a secret "burn book" on the first family and the administration.
“Kim will go out of her way to stay gracious toward the Trumps because she hopes to get something else within the administration and stay close to them,” the source says. “If she is charged with anything, she would likely get pardoned."