Kimberly Guilfoyle Slams President Joe Biden For Not Making Time To Visit Ohio After Train Derailment: He 'Can't Pick Up A Phone During A Massive Crisis'

The star, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., made it clear that after the train — which was carrying toxic chemicals — went off course, the cleanup is far from over.

"Also, don't forget: residents in the area are still complaining about headaches and irritated eyes, along with reports about sick pets and wildlife. But rather than focus on taking responsibility, Team Biden plays one blame game after another. Here is Buttigieg's suggestion: it's no big deal because train derailments happen all the time. Let's be clear: leadership isn't just checking a box. Leadership is showing up when it matters most and it's why Donald Trump will be visiting East Palestine on Wednesday to meet with the residents who are being failed by Biden and his minions of middle management bureaucrats."