Smackdown: Kimberly Guilfoyle Adamant Ex Gavin Newsom Will Run For President Against Donald Trump: 'Father-In-Law & Ex-Husband'

Kimberly Guilfoyle revealed her ex-husband Gavin Newsom would be interested in taking the White House one day.

When asked if he would run for president by Charlie Kirk, she replied, "Do I think? I know he's going to run for president. He's always wanted to be President of the United States. He worked his way up from City Council, Board of Supervisor, multiple races and then to Governor of California. This is something he wants very badly. Let me tell you something: I think you are going to see Gavin Newsom versus Donald J. Trump running against each other for president. Father-in-law and ex-husband!"