Kimberly Guilfoyle Hangs Out With Marjorie Taylor Greene & Kari Lake After Mocking President Joe Biden: 'The Radical Left's Worst Nightmare'

By:

Feb. 20 2023, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Kimberly Guilfoyle looks like she's stirring up some trouble. After Donald Trump Jr. had Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene on his podcast, his fiancée couldn't help but posted a photo with the controversial figure and Kari Lake, who ran for Governor of Arizona and is backed by Donald Trump.

"The Radical Left's worst nightmare. #Trump2024," Guilfoyle, 53, captioned a photo of the three of them via her Instagram Story.

As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr. recently interviewed the businesswoman during his latest podcast.

"Tonight is going to be 🔥🔥🔥 6pm est LIVE Link in bio. I sit with @repmtg and we will cover it all. The notorious (in a good way) MTG and I will go there with everything. We even have a big tin foil hat for the libs so they don’t have to hear the truth!!! Check it out!!!" the 45-year-old posted a picture of himself with Greene, 48, on Instagram.

However, fans were less than pleased to see the two together, as she is a far-right conspiracy theorist and has consistently downplayed the Capitol riots.

"Posting a pic of MTG and being proud of it absolutely eradicated any inkling of intelligence you *may* have had. 🤡🤡🤡," one person quipped, while another said, "Distance yourself from her."

A third person stated, "Cringeworthy," as a fourth user said, "MTG doesn't know what telling the truth means!"

"The truth?? Jr don't say words when you don't know what they mean!! 😂😂," another person pointed out, while another joked: "Their combined IQs don't even equal a shoe size."

Meanwhile, for her part, Guilfoyle, along with Lake and Greene, have made it clear that they don't want President Joe Biden in office anymore.

"Let's not forget a historic truth — that weakness arouses evil, that weakness in the face of aggression only invites more aggression and it is why leadership matters and why the messenger matters. The man currently in the White House, frankly, struggles to even string together a coherent sentence and it's not getting any better. Here is Biden earlier this week in Washington. See if you can actually figure out what the heck he is trying to say," the TV star said via her Rumble platform.

"Remember, under Donald Trump, [Vladimir] Putin never invaded Ukraine. Under Donald Trump, we had historic deescalation with North Korea, under Donald Trump, we achieved historic peace accords in the Middle East. Donald Trump policy of peace through strength worked," Guilfoyle stated.

