Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Spend Time With His Kids Despite Contenious Relationship With Ivanka Trump
Fun in the sun! Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle spent some time with the former's children — Kai, Donald John III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe — over the weekend when they all took the boat out for a ride.
"Kid time. Great time with the Smurfs and KG. @kimberlyguilfoyle," the 45-year-old wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 12.
In the photos, the political guru can be seen posing with his kids while sailing around. For her part, the TV personality, 53, also smiled for the camera alongside two of Trump Jr.'s kids.
Some people praised Trump Jr. for his parenting skills. One person wrote, "Honestly, @donaldjtrumpjr you have never looked happier, more handsome, well rested and radiant! May all good things happen for you in this new year ! 🙌," while another added, "Nice pictures thanks for sharing we love you all enjoy your day and have fun ❤️🤗😘."
However, some mocked Trump Jr., especially for what he was wearing. "@donaldjtrumpjr what you wearing 😂love your family not your fashion 😂," one person pointed out, while another said, "
As OK! previously reported, Trump Jr.'s sister Ivanka Trump doesn't seem to have a soft spot for Guilfoyle.
"Ivanka doesn’t trust her because she sees her as a social climber desperate to marry into the family," a source revealed to In Touch.
Tension between the two ladies was at an all-time high during Tiffany Trump's wedding in November 2022.
“Kimberly wore black, which rubbed everyone the wrong way,” the source said of the party, where all the other women wore pastels. “Kimberly knew the dress code and simply disregarded it, which upset both Tiffany and Ivanka."
The mom-of-three ended up cutting Guilfoyle out of her photo when she posted on social media. “Once people online noticed, Ivanka reposted the image with Kimberly in it, but the damage was done," the insider dished.
Ivanka seemed to be holding out hope that her brother and his ex Vanessa Trump would reconcile.
“She loves her former sister-in-law, Vanessa,” the source said of Donald Jr.'s ex, whom he divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2018. “There was hope that they would reconcile, but Kimberly put the kibosh on that.”