Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled After Failing To Draw Crowd At Conservative Convention: 'So Many Empty Seats' 

Social media users had a field day after Kimberly Guilfoyle and her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., gave impassioned speeches to a nearly empty auditorium in Washington, DC.

On Friday, March 3, the controversial media personality declared, "All of us in this room have one message for Joe Biden: It is time to put America first," to a meager audience that sporadically filled only around 25% of the available seats at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event space.