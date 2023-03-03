Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled After Failing To Draw Crowd At Conservative Convention: 'So Many Empty Seats'
Social media users had a field day after Kimberly Guilfoyle and her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., gave impassioned speeches to a nearly empty auditorium in Washington, DC.
On Friday, March 3, the controversial media personality declared, "All of us in this room have one message for Joe Biden: It is time to put America first," to a meager audience that sporadically filled only around 25% of the available seats at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) event space.
Guilfoyle critics quickly took to social media to mock the 53-year-old for the awkward turn-out at the three-day conference. Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted, "so many empty seats."
"She really draws in the crowds," one Twitter user joked, with another quipping, "Who in their right mind besides Junior could stand to look at her very long."
"All 16 of us have a message for Joe biden..." a fourth critic wrote, as a fifth added, "I love how they pretend they are talking to a large crowd." This comes weeks after OK! reported Guilfoyle's ex, California Governor Gavin Newsom — who she was married to from 2001 to 2006 — claimed she "fell prey" to the conservative "culture at Fox."
"She's got a prosecutorial mindset, she always had that,” he said last month. "She's whip-smart and she fell prey, I think ... In a deep way, she would disagree with that assessment — she'd perhaps suggest she 'found the light.’ Obviously, we have contrasting points of view."
Guilfoyle later shot back at his accusations, noting that she'd been "a proud Republican and conservative registering as a Republican [since] 18 years of age."
"Note this: I didn’t change, [Newsom] did," she continued. "He used to be so proud to fight for small business, for entrepreneurs, for those hard-working men and women."
"And he’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left, that is pushing him so far to the left that it's unrecognizable," the former advisor concluded at the time, throwing her ex-husband's words back at him.
