Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Hang Out With Russell Brand Years After Donald Trump Dubbed Comedian 'A Major Loser'
Kimberly Guilfoyle had quite the weekend alongside beau Donald Trump Jr.
The pair came out to celebrate Rumble — an online video sharing platform — debuting their new location in sunny Florida, but they were hardly the only famous faces there, as notables like comedian Russell Brand were also in attendance.
"Grand opening of the new headquarters for @rumblecreators in Sarasota, Florida with @donaldtrumpjr, Chris Pavlovski and the whole amazing Rumble Team plus our great friend, @realdevinnunes, head of #TruthSocial," she captioned a Saturday, February 25, snap of herself, Trump and Brand. "Naturally, couldn’t resist a pic with the incomparable #AldousSnow. 😉🤟🎸#IYKYK. @russellbrand."
The interaction comes several years after the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star got into a heated feud with Donald Trump via Twitter. The spat occurred in October 2014 when the ex-POTUS said he saw Brand's performance on TV and dubbed him a "major loser."
"I watched Russell Brand and I think his mind is fried — he looks really bad," he added in another tweet. "Russell is a total joke, a dummy who is lost!"
Donald then took aim at the comedian's love life, noting his ex-wife Katy Perry "must have been drunk when she married" the British celeb.
"Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand," he continued. "There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!"
Unsurprisingly, the actor hit back, replying, "are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?"
It was just a few days before Guilfoyle met the stand-up comic that she was praising Donald for assisting the people of East Palestine, Ohio, after the area's tragic train crash.
"Nothing could stop [Donald] from being on the ground with these brave American patriots. Listening to them. Comforting them. Praying with them. Giving families actual resources. Buying first responders lunch," she declared on Instagram. "Donald Trump leads by action and example. Americans want that style of leadership back. This country needs that style of leadership back too."