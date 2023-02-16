OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoNEWS

Gavin Newsom Believes Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To 'The Culture At Fox News': 'She'd Suggest She Found The Light'

gavin kimberely pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Before Kimberly Guilfoyle went to Fox News, she had different viewpoints, according to her ex-husband Gavin Newsom.

During a podcast interview with David Axelrod, the Governor of California got candid about his ex, as she switched from a Fox News host to becoming a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"She's got a prosecutorial mindset, she always had that,” he stated. “She's whip-smart and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox.”

“In a deep way, she would disagree with that assessment — she'd perhaps suggest she 'found the light,’” he continued. “Obviously, we have contrasting points of view."

gavinnewsome
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

The political guru, 55, also believes the 53-year-old TV host took a "180-degree turn" when it came to her political views as she had her own "ambition" and "pride," especially after she worked for Terence Hallinan and Kamala Harris.

Axelrod also touched upon the photo of Newsom and Guilfoyle posing in the September 2004 edition of Harper's Bazaar.

At the time, the former flames, who split in 2005, posed on the floor of the Ann and Gordon Getty's Pacific Heights mansion under the title "'New Kennedys' or not, focus is on the city's first couple."

Article continues below advertisement
kimberelygjpg
Source: mega
MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle

"Well, the photo was even more humiliating," Newsom said. "It was on the floor ... it was kind of a gag thing, and they actually printed it. Lesson learned, in my life."

Newsom was even asked if he will be invited to Guilfoyle's wedding to Donald Trump Jr.

"Well, I'm very busy," he quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. haven't been shy about showing off their romance on social media. On February 14, she gushed about their date night. "Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," she shared.

Guilfoyle previously revealed what makes their relationship work. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.

kimberlyguilfoyleig
Source: @kimberlyguilfoyle/instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.