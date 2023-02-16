Gavin Newsom Believes Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To 'The Culture At Fox News': 'She'd Suggest She Found The Light'
Before Kimberly Guilfoyle went to Fox News, she had different viewpoints, according to her ex-husband Gavin Newsom.
During a podcast interview with David Axelrod, the Governor of California got candid about his ex, as she switched from a Fox News host to becoming a senior advisor to former President Donald Trump.
"She's got a prosecutorial mindset, she always had that,” he stated. “She's whip-smart and she fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox.”
“In a deep way, she would disagree with that assessment — she'd perhaps suggest she 'found the light,’” he continued. “Obviously, we have contrasting points of view."
The political guru, 55, also believes the 53-year-old TV host took a "180-degree turn" when it came to her political views as she had her own "ambition" and "pride," especially after she worked for Terence Hallinan and Kamala Harris.
Axelrod also touched upon the photo of Newsom and Guilfoyle posing in the September 2004 edition of Harper's Bazaar.
At the time, the former flames, who split in 2005, posed on the floor of the Ann and Gordon Getty's Pacific Heights mansion under the title "'New Kennedys' or not, focus is on the city's first couple."
"Well, the photo was even more humiliating," Newsom said. "It was on the floor ... it was kind of a gag thing, and they actually printed it. Lesson learned, in my life."
Newsom was even asked if he will be invited to Guilfoyle's wedding to Donald Trump Jr.
"Well, I'm very busy," he quipped.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. haven't been shy about showing off their romance on social media. On February 14, she gushed about their date night. "Valentine’s Day with my honey! ♥️🙏🤗 @donaldjtrumpjr," she shared.
Guilfoyle previously revealed what makes their relationship work. "Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after! Just simply, Don and I are a perfect match," she confessed.
"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said. "We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit."