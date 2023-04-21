Kimberly Guilfoyle Trolled For Looking Miserable As She Forgets She's Interviewing Guest On Her Show: 'Is She Even Awake?'
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked less than pleased when she had Darren Beattie on her show on April 20.
During the interview, they discussed what happened on January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol. "JTTF Agents approach him and say, 'I think there is something big going down in January, and due to your status Green Beret and you're connected, we'd like you to become an informant for us because he had some association with the oath keepers, so that already is bizarre. No one was talking about something big going down in January or early December. How did they know something was up? They tried to recruit him as a reformat, he basically said, 'Thanks, but no thanks' and that was the end of it for them," he said in the clip, as the brunette beauty, 54, looked miserable and bored.
"So, January 6th happened, and even early on, anyone looking at January 6 knew the official story simply didn't add up, and as early as March, months before Revolver News ran its classic story regarding federal involvement in January 6th, in March, Jeremy Brown said, 'Look, this doesn't add up. I am going to serve my country once again and go public with what I know. He recorded the agents' attempt to recruit him as an informant, he went public with the recording, along with his theory that there was extensive federal infiltration, and that's a major component of the story of January 6th that the media wasn't telling us," he continued.
Of course, people couldn't help but jump in and comment on the hilarious situation.
One person wrote, "They both look like they have been camping for a week, lol," while another said, "She looks….uhhhh happy."
A third person simply asked, "Is she even awake?"
"When she heard that key sentence she lit up quick, 'we'd like you to become an informant for us,' she heard Cha-Ching and then she remembered where she was," a fourth user joked.
Despite looking less than pleased to be on the air, Guilfoyle promoted the interview on Twitter and Instagram. “Anyone looking at January 6th knew that the official story simply didn’t add up," she said. "@DarrenJBeattie with a blockbuster new story that the rest of the media isn’t telling us."