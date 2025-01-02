No Bad Blood: Kimberly Guilfoyle Wishes Ex Donald Trump Jr. a Happy Birthday After Shocking Split
It looks like Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are on the same page after their split.
The TV star, 55, took to Instagram to share a collage of pictures of herself with her ex, who turned 47, on Tuesday, December 31 — even though the son of President-elect Donald Trump has moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson.
In the pictures, the former flames, who split last year, smiled for the camera while celebrating his prior birthdays. Other snapshots showed Kimberly posing alongside her ex, her son Ronan Anthony Villency, 18, and his five kids, whom he shares with ex-wife Vanessa Trump.
“Happy birthday, Don Jr.,” the digital card read.
The card was posted on the same day Donald Jr. celebrated New Year's Eve alongside his new lover, Anderson, at the family's estate at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.
In videos uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, Don Jr. was all smiles as he was seen holding hands with Anderson.
Kimberly and Don Jr. began dating in 2018 after his split from Vanessa. The two got engaged in 2020 but it wasn't revealed until later on.
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr. was caught canoodling with Bettina last summer.
"They were definitely on a date," the insider added at the time. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."
It's unclear if Kimberly knew what Don Jr. was up to.
"Kimberly either didn't know about Bettina — or didn't want to know," one insider spilled. "Did she hear whispers that Don Jr. was fooling around with someone else? Probably."
"She's no fool but it's easy to deceive yourself when you're so committed to someone and believe he's committed to you," the insider noted.
The breakup was anything but tense, one source noted.
"It's an amicable split. It's not one that is going to blow up, at least at this point," the source told People.
Meanwhile, another source dished that “Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September,” explaining the pair “never discussed” their breakup publicly as they didn't want to “detract from” other “important issues.”
For his part, Don Jr. seems to be elated with his new lady.
“It’s a new relationship. He likes her a lot and has a lot of respect for her,” another source told Us Weekly.