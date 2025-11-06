Kimberly Guilfoyle Says She's 'Working' on Getting a 'New Husband' as She Disses Ex Gavin Newsom
Nov. 6 2025, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Kimberly Guilfoyle seems ready to move on — and she’s not holding back when it comes to her ex-husband Gavin Newsom.
During a conversation with Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas on Wednesday, November 5, the former Fox News host and current U.S. ambassador to Greece couldn’t resist making a little joke about her first marriage to the California governor.
When Tasoulas asked if she’d ever visited Greece before her new role, Guilfoyle replied, “I actually covered the Olympic Games in 2004 for ABC News,” according to an outlet.
While smiling, she added, “I also had a honeymoon here in 2004. Fabulous honeymoon but…”
“Honeymoon was fabulous, but the marriage?” Tasoulas teased.
Without missing a beat, Guilfoyle fired back, “We’ll work on getting a new husband.”
The political power couple tied the knot in 2001, back when Guilfoyle was working at the San Francisco district attorney’s office and Newsom served on the board of supervisors.
When Newsom launched his campaign for San Francisco mayor in 2003, she stepped away from her job to help him on the campaign trail. He won the election in 2004 — the same year they separated. Their divorce was finalized two years later, in February 2006.
Guilfoyle has since moved on in both her career and her love life. In 2018, she began dating Donald Trump Jr. after his split from his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. The pair got engaged in 2020 but ended their relationship in 2024.
Meanwhile, Gavin recently made headlines for quoting a familiar line — one originally made famous by his ex-wife.
After Californians voted to pass Proposition 50, which allowed him to redistribute election districts in favor of Democrats, Gavin used his victory speech to thank his wife, Jennifer Siebel, and deliver a message of unity.
“This was about saying to them, ‘We have your back, we see you, you matter, we care,’” he said. “And I’ll just say this: I’m confident as we move forward into 2026 in this country. The best is yet to come.”
The line — “the best is yet to come” — instantly caught attention, as it echoed Kimberly’s now-iconic closing words from her fiery 2020 Republican National Convention speech.
At the time, as a top fundraiser for Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, she declared passionately, “President Trump is the leader who will rebuild the promise of America and ensure that every citizen can realize their American dream. Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty and the American dream, the best is yet to come.”