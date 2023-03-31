Kimberly Guilfoyle Declares 'The Best Is Yet To Come' After Former President Donald Trump Is Indicted By Grand Jury
Kimberly Guilfoyle is staying optimistic amid her future father-in-law's indictment.
Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée took to her Instagram Story in the hours after former President Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury for allegedly paying hush money to Stormy Daniels before his 2016 campaign.
While rocking a "I love Trump" baseball cap and posing with her husband-to-be, Guilfoyle captioned the photo, "The Best is Yet to Come! Trump 2024."
The former prosecuting attorney also shared a video of her appearance on NewsMax, writing below the clip, "We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will OVERCOME Alvin Bragg’s political prosecution. Just remember, they’re only after Trump because he fights for YOU!"
On Thursday, March 31, a New York grand jury voted to indict Trump Sr. for an alleged payment of payment of $130,000 to the adult film star — whom he reportedly had an affair with in 2006 — just before the 2016 election. The 45th commander-in-chief is now the first president to face criminal charges.
The Manhattan District Attorney's office is currently working with Trump Sr. and his legal team to organize plans for arrest, where he will be booked and then appear in front of a judge and plead guilty or not guilty. "Guidance will be provided when the arraignment date is selected," a spokesperson confirmed.
The right wing leader took to Truth Social following the news to defend himself against the indictment. "From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," he alleged.
"You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this," he continued to rant, before adding that the situation is "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."