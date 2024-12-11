Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? 8 Things to Know About Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Amid Cheating Scandal and Breakup Rumors
All About Kimberly Guilfoyle's Personal Life
Born on March 9, 1969, Kimberly Guilfoyle grew up in San Francisco, where her Puerto Rican mother and Irish father immigrated.
Following her graduation from Mercy High School in San Francisco, Calif., she attended the University of California, Davis, and received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994.
While attending law school, Guilfoyle was also working as a lingerie and fashion model for several brands.
She then served as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles and an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Worked at Fox News
After moving to New York City in the early 2000s, Guilfoyle worked on Court TV's Both Sides and Anderson Cooper 360°.
She officially started her stint at Fox News in February 2006, hosting the five-episode show The Lineup. While acting as a regular contributor to the network, she hosted The Five from 2011 until 2018.
In July 2018, Guilfoyle officially parted ways with Fox News to work as pro-Trump Super PAC America First's Vice Chairwoman.
"I will miss my Fox family. I thank Fox for the opportunities it has provided me.I thank all the talented producers, staff, and above all I thank the best fans out there," she tweeted at the time.
Guilfoyle also worked on Outnumbered, Hannity, Fox & Friends and On the Record, to name a few.
She Has Been Married Twice
The 55-year-old former prosecutor was first married to politician Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2005. The following year, she exchanged vows with Villency Design Group CEO Eric Villency, whom she shares son Ronan with.
Guilfoyle and Villency eventually split and finalized their divorce in 2009.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Published Several Books
Guilfoyle has written and published two books over the years: Making the Case: How to Be Your Own Best Advocate and The Princess and her Pup.
- Donald Trump Nominates Kimberly Guilfoyle as Ambassador to Greece After Her Fiancé Donald Trump Jr. Was Spotted on Dinner Date With Another Woman
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Gorgeous Blue Dress After Defending Donald Trump: Photo
- Gavin Newsom Believes Ex Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Fell Prey' To 'The Culture At Fox News': 'She'd Suggest She Found The Light'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Kimberly Guilfoyle Started Dating Donald Trump Jr. in 2018
After Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr., multiple news outlets said Donald Trump's son and Kimberly were dating. They made their debut as a couple at a send-off party for Richard Grenell in May 2018.
In June 2018, Don Jr. posted their first Instagram photo together.
They Got Engaged on New Year's Eve 2020
Kimberly and Don Jr. sparked engagement rumors in January 2022 after the TV personality posted an Instagram photo where she was seen wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger.
A source told the Daily Mail the couple quietly got engaged on New Year's Eve in 2020, but Kimberly only confirmed the reports in a Valentine's Day 2022 post.
"Falling in love with my fiancé more and more every day," she wrote on Instagram. "@donaldjtrumpjr, you're my best friend, my support system and my forever guy. Happy Valentine's Day, I love you and can't wait for the adventures that lie ahead."
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. Have Sparked Split Rumors
Months after Don Jr.'s cheating scandal first emerged, the 46-year-old businessman was seen holding hands with socialite Bettina Anderson as they walked around Palm Beach, Fla. Daily Mail shared exclusive photos of the outing, showing the loved-up duo celebrating Bettina's birthday in the area.
After the report went viral, sources told Page Six Don Jr. and Kimberly had broken up.
"Don and Kimberly haven't been getting along over the past year," said one source. "They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public."
Another insider described their relationship as "rocky," while other sources said they'd split.
Kimberly Guilfoyle Is Donald Trump's Pick for Greece Ambassador
Although neither Don Jr. nor Kimberly has commented on the recent bombshell reports, the former's father made headlines when he picked the journalist to be the U.S. ambassador to Greece.
"For many years, Kimberly has been a close friend and ally," The Apprentice star said in a statement. "Her extensive experience and leadership in law, media, and politics along with her sharp intellect make her supremely qualified to represent the United States, and safeguard its interests abroad."
In response to the announcement, Kimberly wrote on social media, "I'm honored to accept President Trump's nomination to serve as the next Ambassador to Greece and I look forward to earning the support of the U.S. Senate. As ambassador, I look forward to delivering on the Trump agenda, supporting our Greek allies, and ushering in a new era of peace and prosperity."