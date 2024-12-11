Who Is Kimberly Guilfoyle? 8 Things to Know About Donald Trump Jr.'s Fiancée Amid Cheating Scandal and Breakup Rumors

Born on March 9, 1969, Kimberly Guilfoyle grew up in San Francisco, where her Puerto Rican mother and Irish father immigrated.

Following her graduation from Mercy High School in San Francisco, Calif., she attended the University of California, Davis, and received her Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law in 1994.

While attending law school, Guilfoyle was also working as a lingerie and fashion model for several brands.

She then served as a Deputy District Attorney in Los Angeles and an Assistant District Attorney in San Francisco.