King Charles III Is Alive, Buckingham Palace Confirms After Russian Media Falsely Reports His Death
King Charles III is alive and well — despite a recent hoax about his death.
On Monday, March 18, Buckingham Palace confirmed His Majesty was full of life after a Russian media outlet falsely reported the 75-year-old's passing.
"We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," an official statement from the palace shared with the Russian state-run TASS news agency read, as reported by RadarOnline.com.
Prior to King Charles' team confirming he was still breathing, the fake report, which included the seal of the British monarch's official London residence, claimed: "The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon."
While Charles is alive, he still has a slew of other problems to deal with — including his recent cancer diagnosis and the worldwide concern about Kate Middleton's whereabouts.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday, February 5, that the King had been diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after he underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," the palace's statement about his health read at the time, though it didn't provide a specific diagnosis. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."
Less than one week later, King Charles addressed his cancer battle for the very first time in a personal message shared by the palace.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," His Majesty expressed last month. "As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."
In the midst of King Charles' medical woes, the royal family has had to do loads of damage control as the rumor mill runs rampant about the Princess of Wales' health, as well as the state of her and Prince William's marriage.
Shortly before the palace came forward about King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the royals confirmed Kate had been hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery," which they noted was "successful."
Things quickly turned sketchy, however, as social media users began picking a part the suspicious timeline of events while noticing recent images of Kate appeared to be photoshopped.
William had also been solely signing off on posts shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' joint Instagram account, fueling rumors there might be a rift in the couple's marriage.
With whispers swirling left and right, the palace has yet to provide a clear cut update about where Kate is or what's truly going on behind closed doors.