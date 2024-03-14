The Feud Continues: Prince Harry to Attend Virtual Memorial Event for Princess Diana After Prince William Is Scheduled to Leave

“The Prince [of Wales] will meet key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, before joining the ceremony where he will hear about the recipients’ work, make a short speech, and present Legacy Awards to this year’s winners,” Kensington Palace told an outlet.

The Diana Legacy Awards were launched in 2017 to celebrate Princess Diana's commitment to social change, and Harry will call into the ceremony once the future king has exited the premises.

“After the ceremony, the Prince will meet all the award winners who have traveled from around the world, representing countries including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the U.A.E., the U.K., and the U.S.A.," the palace continued.