The Feud Continues: Prince Harry to Attend Virtual Memorial Event for Princess Diana After Prince William Is Scheduled to Leave
King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis united many Brits who were concerned about his health, but it wasn't enough to push Prince Harry and Prince William toward reconciliation. The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales are set to appear at the Diana Legacy Awards on Thursday, March 14, but the brothers are scheduled to honor their mother at different times.
“The Prince [of Wales] will meet key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, before joining the ceremony where he will hear about the recipients’ work, make a short speech, and present Legacy Awards to this year’s winners,” Kensington Palace told an outlet.
The Diana Legacy Awards were launched in 2017 to celebrate Princess Diana's commitment to social change, and Harry will call into the ceremony once the future king has exited the premises.
“After the ceremony, the Prince will meet all the award winners who have traveled from around the world, representing countries including Australia, Bangladesh, the Cayman Islands, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Romania, the U.A.E., the U.K., and the U.S.A.," the palace continued.
OK! previously reported Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith blamed Meghan Markle for the rift, but alluded to William being willing to mend things.
"My feeling is that William must be furious now to have suddenly the weight of it all on his head and his shoulders," Goldsmith said on Celebrity Big Brother. "His father, wife, brother. While they try and reshape the royal family and modernize it.”
"He’s done an amazing job in that horrible situation," he added. “He’s always seemed that he’s had an olive branch out for them every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”
OK! previously reported after Charles announced he has cancer, Harry rushed to the U.K. to meet with his father, but he didn't spend time with William or the Princess of Wales.
"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad,” an insider told a publication.
"The family torment is an open sore. There is such a profound breach there," author Catherine Mayer added.
In Spare, Harry shared intimate details about the royal family and depicted his sibling as ill-tempered.
“This is all to do with William’s wish to protect the institution of the monarchy, which he feels Harry can’t be trusted with. I don’t think William will ever agree to readmission of Harry into the family unless he clearly apologizes and moves forward,” expert Robert Lacey explained.
“Of course, he would like Harry to be the prodigal son and come back and would be much happier if William and Harry were friends again. But he realizes that is just not about to happen,” Ingrid Seward added. “Families are complicated. They may be a high-profile family, but they still have a lot of the same issues as everyone else.”
