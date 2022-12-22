In Her Honor: King Charles Announces His Birthday Parade Will Stick To Queen Elizabeth's Traditions

It's shaping up to be a busy new year for King Charles. On Thursday, December 22, the father-of-two revealed he'll be sticking to his mother Queen Elizabeth II's tradition and holding the annual Trooping of the Colour parade in June.

The shindig, which includes the royal family's outing on the palace balcony, a flyover and a march, has been held for over 200 years, and in addition to celebrating the country's armed forces, acts as a way to honor the monarch's brithday.