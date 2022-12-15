5 Biggest Bombshells From Part 2 Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries

After Christmas in 2019, Harry said Queen Elizabeth invited him and Meghan to stay over at her home, as Harry said "she knew" the two were struggling. However, moments before they were set to board a flight, they received a rude text.

"Right as we were getting on the plane, this urgent, urgent message comes through to H saying, ‘You are not allowed to go and see Her Majesty, make sure your principle is aware he cannot go and see her. She’s busy, she has plans all week,'" Meghan stated.

"I was like, ‘That’s certainly the opposite to what she had told me,’" the dad-of-two chimed in. "Once we were back in the U.K., I rang her and said, 'I’m now told that you’re busy.' She goes, ‘Yes, I didn’t know I was busy. I’ve been told that I’m busy. I’ve been told that I’m busy all week,' and I was like, 'wow.'"

The former actress said the ordeal was "blocking a grandson from seeing his grandmother."