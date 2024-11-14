King Charles' Birthday Wish Is to Solve the 'Andrew Problem' as the Monarch Fights to Evict His 'Entitled' Brother

"For his birthday, the king … will celebrate with family and no doubt give thanks and cheers for being alive," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told an outlet about the monarch, who turned 76 on November 14. "Despite his cancer treatment, he is coping with a rigorous work schedule."

"The Royal Lodge problem still rumbles on, although King Charles has made a decisive move and has financially cut him off. … Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and is viewed as the idle, entitled, privileged duke in the court of public opinion," Chard added.