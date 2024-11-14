King Charles' Birthday Wish Is to Solve the 'Andrew Problem' as the Monarch Fights to Evict His 'Entitled' Brother
King Charles' birthday could be ruined thanks to his brother Prince Andrew and the feud over the Royal Lodge.
"For his birthday, the king … will celebrate with family and no doubt give thanks and cheers for being alive," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told an outlet about the monarch, who turned 76 on November 14. "Despite his cancer treatment, he is coping with a rigorous work schedule."
"The Royal Lodge problem still rumbles on, although King Charles has made a decisive move and has financially cut him off. … Prince Andrew is no longer a working royal and is viewed as the idle, entitled, privileged duke in the court of public opinion," Chard added.
Andrew, who was stripped of his HRH status in 2022, was asked by his brother to vacate the Royal Lodge the following year. However, the Duke of York continues to reside at the lavish estate with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.
"King Charles recognizes that Andrew is fragile but also acknowledges that he has inflicted a lot of upset on himself by making appalling judgments, tragic interviews and more," Chard explained. "Prince Andrew can now maintain his lease and pay for his Windsor home as he has friends in high places who will stump up the cash needed."
Currently, Charles is juggling his role as sovereign as well as cancer treatment, and Andrew has become less of a priority for him.
"King Charles has important things to carry out as head of state and doesn't have time to dwell on Prince Andrew," Chard claimed. "Prince Andrew may have been the late Queen Elizabeth's favorite son, but he is certainly not King Charles' favorite brother.
"King Charles will not be as forgiving and caring as his mother would have been," she continued.
Andrew resigned from his role in 2020 after being accused of assault and has continued to lose privileges.
"There is frustration and … animosity between the brothers," Chard stated. "Prince Andrew feels he has nothing to lose, is digging his heels in and not budging from Royal Lodge, whereas King Charles just wants the Andrew problem gone for the sake of the royal family."
"He wishes he would see sense," Chard shared. "The fact that Andrew lives in the huge Royal Lodge … when his reputation is at an all-time low is not a good look."
According to one commentator, Charles and Andrew's rivalry has worsened in recent months.
"The relationship has hit an all-time low," royal expert Hilary Fordwich alleged. "King Charles III is no doubt reeling from the excruciating publicly known defeat he has suffered now that Prince Andrew has prevailed, winning living out the rest of his life in his grand home, known forevermore as the ‘Siege of Royal Lodge.’"
"His lease gives him and his descendants the right to reside there until 2078," Fordwich said.
