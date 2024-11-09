King Charles Embarrassed After Disgraced Brother Prince Andrew Wins Battle Over Royal Lodge
King Charles was left humiliated after Prince Andrew won the battle for Royal Lodge on Friday, November 8.
The disgraced royal — who was accused of s------- assaulting a minor in 2021 and was known for spending time with Jeffrey Epstein — successfully came up with the funds to stay at the 10-bedroom mansion despite his brother’s efforts to get him out.
The King has spent much of his time scheming to remove Andrew from the 90-acre property amid rumors the monarch wanted it for a potential dowager house for his wife, Queen Camilla. However, the Palace has officially given up on trying to fight with Andrew over the home.
The 75-year-old has now accepted that he has lost, but it has been a shocking blow to his authority.
A pal of the 64-year-old son of the late Queen Elizabeth recently shared their reaction to Andrew obtaining the property.
“We are thrilled for Andrew. Andrew has a cast iron lease on the property, so God knows why Charles chose to pick this battle,” they shared. “It’s hard to imagine anyone would have any interest in where Andrew is living if Charles’ aides had not spent the past year banging on about it. He was never going to just walk away from the property; the lease is a valuable asset he intends to leave to his children, and maybe William will be glad of having Eugenie or Beatrice there in years to come.”
A second friend added: “Charles has everything. He is as rich as Croesus. Andrew is 64 and his house is basically all he has left, and it was wicked of the king to try and take it off him. Why? Who cares?”
A source recently told the Sunday Times that the only reason Charles was trying to remove Andrew had to do with money.
“If Andrew can pay for his own upkeep with legitimate means, then it is not an issue. But the king’s patience has run out when it comes to funding his brother’s lifestyle in a way that does not fit his status,” they said.
As OK! previously reported, the Friday, November 8, report indicated that the Duke of York raised enough cash to stay at the estate and his payment was approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse.
This came after Andrew had been cut off by Charles, according to royal expert Robert Hardman in his new biography.
"The duke is no longer a financial burden on the King," a source told Hardman.
Andrew was reportedly denied access to his alleged $1 million per year allowance and Charles was supposedly not giving any funds to pay for his brother's private royal security.
Daily Beast reported on Charles' humiliation.