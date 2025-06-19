Palace in 'Panic' Mode and 'Worried' After Kate Middleton Backs Out of Event Amid Health Concerns

After Kate Middleton backed out of a scheduled appearance at the Royal Ascot horse-racing festival at the eleventh hour, a royal insider told a media outlet there’s a “real sense of panic” regarding her health issues at the palace.

The palace has no official reason for her absence from the event on the record, but Kate’s team is trying to downplay the notion this has anything to do with her health. According to some outlets, Kate is seeking “balance” as she continues to recover from cancer.