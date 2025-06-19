Palace in 'Panic' Mode and 'Worried' After Kate Middleton Backs Out of Event Amid Health Concerns
After Kate Middleton backed out of a scheduled appearance at the Royal Ascot horse-racing festival at the eleventh hour, a royal insider told a media outlet there’s a “real sense of panic” regarding her health issues at the palace.
The palace has no official reason for her absence from the event on the record, but Kate’s team is trying to downplay the notion this has anything to do with her health. According to some outlets, Kate is seeking “balance” as she continues to recover from cancer.
'Bewildered and Worried'
When she announced she was cancer-free, Kate made it clear any plans she had could be subject to change. Although the U.K. media is downplaying the significance of her not attending the festival, it occurred merely an hour before she was due to appear alongside the King and Queen. According to an insider, the palace staff is “bewildered and worried” as they remain uncertain as to why Kate changed her mind on showing up, with the fear exacerbated by the fact she was listed on an official “carriage list” published at noon — but one hour later, she opted to back out of the event.
'What Is Going On?'
“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former courier, who has links to serving staff at the palace, dished. “One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.”
They noted rumors began circulating around the palace, stating Kate had either fallen unwell and had to see a doctor or was rushed to the hospital.
'Kate Was Basically Exhausted'
While Kate’s office did not respond to the outlet for comment, a friend of hers spoke to them, stating, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”
'Find the Right Balance'
Prince William looked subdued when he initially arrived solo to the Royal Ascot. He was eventually seen smiling, holding a drink in his hand. Kate revealed in March 2024 she had cancer, but revealed she was in remission in January.