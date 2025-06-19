or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Palace in 'Panic' Mode and 'Worried' After Kate Middleton Backs Out of Event Amid Health Concerns

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Palace is in 'panic' mode after Kate Middleton backed out of an event amid health concerns, according to a new report.

By:

June 19 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

After Kate Middleton backed out of a scheduled appearance at the Royal Ascot horse-racing festival at the eleventh hour, a royal insider told a media outlet there’s a “real sense of panic” regarding her health issues at the palace.

The palace has no official reason for her absence from the event on the record, but Kate’s team is trying to downplay the notion this has anything to do with her health. According to some outlets, Kate is seeking “balance” as she continues to recover from cancer.

Article continues below advertisement

'Bewildered and Worried'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

An insider said the palace staff is 'bewildered and worried' as to why Kate Middleton did not attend the Royal Ascot.

When she announced she was cancer-free, Kate made it clear any plans she had could be subject to change. Although the U.K. media is downplaying the significance of her not attending the festival, it occurred merely an hour before she was due to appear alongside the King and Queen. According to an insider, the palace staff is “bewildered and worried” as they remain uncertain as to why Kate changed her mind on showing up, with the fear exacerbated by the fact she was listed on an official “carriage list” published at noon — but one hour later, she opted to back out of the event.

Article continues below advertisement

'What Is Going On?'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

An insider dished there was 'a real sense of panic' regarding Kate Middleton not attending the Royal Ascot.

“Everyone was wandering around going, ‘What is going on?’” a former courier, who has links to serving staff at the palace, dished. “One minute she was going, and the next she wasn’t. This is one of the biggest days of the year in the royal calendar; you don’t just miss Ascot on a whim, so there was a real sense of panic. The chaotic nature of the announcement was eerily reminiscent of the dark days of last year.”

They noted rumors began circulating around the palace, stating Kate had either fallen unwell and had to see a doctor or was rushed to the hospital.

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Kate Was Basically Exhausted'

Photo of Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton has 'good days and bad days,' according to her friend.

While Kate’s office did not respond to the outlet for comment, a friend of hers spoke to them, stating, “My understanding is that Kate was basically exhausted after Trooping the Color on Saturday and Garter Day on Monday and couldn’t face it. There are good days and bad days, as she herself has very candidly said.”

'Find the Right Balance'

Photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William looked subdued when he arrived at the Royal Ascot.

Prince William looked subdued when he initially arrived solo to the Royal Ascot. He was eventually seen smiling, holding a drink in his hand. Kate revealed in March 2024 she had cancer, but revealed she was in remission in January.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.