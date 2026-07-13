King Charles Made It 'Clear' for Prince Harry Not to Bring 'Drama' With Him During U.K. Visit: Source

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The Sussexes Met With King Charles at Highgrove House

Source: MEGA King Charles reportedly didn't want Prince Harry to bring his drama to the U.K.

According to an insider, "Charles has gone above and beyond to make this visit happen, but nobody should mistake that for blind trust." "The reality is that he's taking a huge chance and he knows it," the source divulged to Heat World.

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King Charles Wanted to 'Extend an Olive Branch' to Prince Harry

Source: MEGA King Charles 'went above and beyond' to make the visit with his grandkids happen.

The sovereign reportedly wanted to keep the meeting professional and mess-free. "He's made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain," the insider alleged. "If he sees any cameras or gets a whiff of troublemaking, that will be the end of things." The source also claimed Charles was willing to "extend an olive branch" to his son, however, "he's not willing to be embarrassed or blindsided again."

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Prince Harry Headed to the U.K. to Promote His 2027 Invictus Games

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and her children did not travel with Prince Harry to the U.K. last week.

The Spare author flew to the U.K. earlier this month for a slew of royal engagements tied to his 2027 Invictus Games. While the Suits star, 44, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, were intended to travel with Harry for the majority of his trip, the family was denied taxpayer-funded security detail. The army veteran opted to fly solo to his homeland for his kickoff events, with Meghan and the kids meeting him on July 10 to visit Charles. The Sussexes were previously vacationing in Portugal before Harry headed off to England. The foursome currently live in Montecito, Calif., after leaving the royal family in January 2020.