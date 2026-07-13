King Charles Made It 'Clear' for Prince Harry Not to Bring 'Drama' With Him During U.K. Visit: Source
July 13 2026, Updated 3:01 p.m. ET
King Charles finally met with Prince Harry, wife Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, during his visit to the U.K. on July 10.
However, the monarch, 77, reportedly warned the Duke of Sussex, 41, ahead of the family meeting at Highgrove House to leave his drama at the front door.
The Sussexes Met With King Charles at Highgrove House
According to an insider, "Charles has gone above and beyond to make this visit happen, but nobody should mistake that for blind trust."
"The reality is that he's taking a huge chance and he knows it," the source divulged to Heat World.
King Charles Wanted to 'Extend an Olive Branch' to Prince Harry
The sovereign reportedly wanted to keep the meeting professional and mess-free.
"He's made it very clear to Harry that there cannot be any drama or any hint that this trip is being used for personal gain," the insider alleged. "If he sees any cameras or gets a whiff of troublemaking, that will be the end of things."
The source also claimed Charles was willing to "extend an olive branch" to his son, however, "he's not willing to be embarrassed or blindsided again."
- King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet for First Time in 4 Years Despite Security Concerns
- King Charles May Let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stay at His Beloved Highgrove Home Despite No Plans to See Son During U.K. Visit: Report
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reach 'Agreement' With Ecstatic King Charles to See His Grandkids During U.K. Visit Next Month: Source
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Prince Harry Headed to the U.K. to Promote His 2027 Invictus Games
The Spare author flew to the U.K. earlier this month for a slew of royal engagements tied to his 2027 Invictus Games.
While the Suits star, 44, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, were intended to travel with Harry for the majority of his trip, the family was denied taxpayer-funded security detail. The army veteran opted to fly solo to his homeland for his kickoff events, with Meghan and the kids meeting him on July 10 to visit Charles.
The Sussexes were previously vacationing in Portugal before Harry headed off to England. The foursome currently live in Montecito, Calif., after leaving the royal family in January 2020.
Harry and the As Ever founder own a $8.4 million luxury villa in Melides, Portugal. Their condo is reportedly located in the same resort where his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, spend their summers.
As for Charles, he had not seen his grandkids since June 2022 when The Firm gathered to celebrate the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
“It was very special to have some time with him," a source told People of the meeting at the time. "He hadn’t met Lilibet, his granddaughter, and so to meet her for the first time was very emotional — it was a wonderful thing."
The insider said it was "wonderful" to have Harry and Meghan back in the U.K. for the event, adding Charles was "absolutely thrilled" to see his grandchildren.