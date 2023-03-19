King Charles III Reflects On Childhood Moment With Queen Elizabeth II On First U.K. Mother's Day Since Her Death: 'We Are Thinking Of You'
King Charles III looked back on a sweet memory shared with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in celebration of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.
On Sunday, March 19, the royal family’s official Instagram posted a throwback photo of the Queen and a young Charles. The late matriarch was shown smiling while wearing a grey dress and a pearl necklace.
She was holding baby Charles as he stood on her lap, sporting a white-collared frock.
In addition to the snap of the beloved monarch, the upload shared a still of Queen Consort Camilla with her late mother. Camilla wore a bright red blazer and a smile while her mother sported a polka dot dress.
“💐 To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay,” the account captioned the photos.
Fans had mixed emotions about the post, with some pointing out there should have been pictures of other women from the royal family included as well.
“Happy mother's day to Queen Elizabeth, Lady Di, Kate Middleton Princess of Wales and Megan Markle ❤️,” one fan said in support of the family’s famous women.
Others had scathing comments regarding the inclusion of Camilla.
“I'm amazed looking how hard the queen consort is pushing to be recognized publicly as that. It's kind of funny and sad at the same time,” one user said, while another added, “The second photo 🤦♀️🤦♀️ should have just kept it at Queen Elizabeth…don’t force it. Don’t be tone deaf…going to take time…”
Another group of followers bashed King Charles III's omission of Princess Diana from the announcement, saying, “Where is a pic of Harry and William with their mum?” and “Did you forget about the mother of your sons?”
This comes two months before Charles is set to have his royal coronation ceremony officially celebrating his new title following the death of his mother.
However, the big event has sparked more drama within the family. Although the 74-year-old extended an invitation to Prince Harry and his wife, the pair have yet to announce if they will attend the ceremony.
Royal correspondent Jack Royston previously noted that ditching the day would send a heartbreaking message.
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," he said on a recent podcast.