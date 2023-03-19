King Charles III Reflects On Childhood Moment With Queen Elizabeth II On First U.K. Mother's Day Since Her Death: 'We Are Thinking Of You'

King Charles III looked back on a sweet memory shared with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in celebration of the U.K.’s Mother’s Day.

On Sunday, March 19, the royal family’s official Instagram posted a throwback photo of the Queen and a young Charles. The late matriarch was shown smiling while wearing a grey dress and a pearl necklace.

She was holding baby Charles as he stood on her lap, sporting a white-collared frock.