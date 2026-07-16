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King Charles 'Could Cut Prince Harry Out of His Will' After Drama Surrounding Duke's Recent U.K. Visit: Source

king charles, prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry returned to his home country earlier this month.

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July 16 2026, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

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Though King Charles was finally able to reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children earlier this month, the drama that ensued before the family gathering rubbed the monarch the wrong way.

So much so, an insider claimed it's prompted Charles to wonder if he should cut Harry out of his will — and life — for good.

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'Charles Has Had Enough'

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photo of A source claimed the drama surrounding Prince Harry's recent visit was 'almost the final straw' for their relationship.
Source: MEGA

A source claimed the drama surrounding Prince Harry's recent visit was 'almost the final straw' for their relationship.

"Harry’s behavior in the lead-up to, and during, his recent visit to the U.K. was almost the final straw for Charles," one insider spilled to New Idea, likely referring to how Harry waited until the last minute to accept palace accommodations, which wound up being revoked.

"He’s been Harry’s last remaining champion, of sorts, in the royal family, but after recent events, even Charles has had enough," they said.

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Will Prince Harry Lose His Inheritance?

photo of An insider said the Duke of Sussex would be 'blindsided' if his dad left him out of his will.
Source: MEGA

An insider said the Duke of Sussex would be 'blindsided' if his dad left him out of his will.

The National Enquirer also reported on the inheritance buzz, with a source telling the publication, "Courtiers are saying Charles [could] cut Harry out of the will."

The insider said the Duke of Sussex "will be devastated" and "totally blindsided" if Charles makes the bold move.

The source emphasized that Harry going back and forth about whether Archie and Lilibet would tag along for the visit — as well as the accommodation ordeal — "seriously hurt Charles."

“Charles is over the drama and chaos around Harry," the insider explained. "He never wanted it to come to this, but now it’s so serious; Harry’s inheritance could even be on the line."

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photo of After much back and forth, Prince Harry's kids reunited with King Charles.
Source: MEGA

After much back and forth, Prince Harry's kids reunited with King Charles.

As OK! reported, the patriarch was allegedly peeved over the way the accommodation fiasco played out, leading Charles to run out of patience.

According to a source, the Spare author didn't respond to the offer by the deadline. Since the palace is currently undergoing renovations, staff required more notice.

Charles was reportedly upset at how Prince Harry's team handled the situation, as the statement they released said it was "disappointing that the offer has been withdrawn . . . at the last moment."

Prince William and Prince Harry Have 'No Contact'

photo of Prince William and Prince Harry are still on bad terms.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry are still on bad terms.

Prince William didn't reconnect with his estranged brother while he was in town and didn't even attend the meetup with Harry's kids and Charles.

According to one source, the brothers' relationship remains "so broken" after Harry shaded the family upon leaving the monarchy in 2020.

"I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest," the insider shared with People. "But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact."

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