Prince William and Prince Harry Still Have 'No Contact' as Relationship Remains 'So Broken' Despite King Charles Reunion: Source

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Prince William and Prince Harry still appear to have a long way to go before they can restore their brotherly bond. A source recently told People that their relationship remains "so broken." "I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact," another insider reportedly familiar with both brothers claimed.

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Royal Author Said Princess Diana Would Be 'Devastated' By the Brothers' Distance

Source: MEGA The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry widened after he stepped back from his royal duties in 2020.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex once shared a very close brotherly bond, per the outlet. However, their relationship reportedly deteriorated over the years. The rift deepened when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The Duke's explosive 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he alleged that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument about his wife, did little to bridge the gap between them.

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Source: MEGA Robert Lacey said Prince Harry would have to apologize before his relationship with Prince William heals.

"[Princess] Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this, particularly because [the brothers] were once so close," royal author Simon Vigar said of the situation, per the outlet. Royal historian Robert Lacey also told People that "the rift is very profound and very long-lasting." "It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes," he added. Historian Amanda Foreman also added that the crux of the issue is that "everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible."

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Prince Harry Recently Reunited With His Father King Charles III

Source: MEGA The distance between Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly spread to their children.

Source: MEGA Prince Harry reunited his family with his father King Charles on Friday, July 10.