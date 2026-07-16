Prince William and Prince Harry Still Have 'No Contact' as Relationship Remains 'So Broken' Despite King Charles Reunion: Source
July 16 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET
Prince William and Prince Harry still appear to have a long way to go before they can restore their brotherly bond.
A source recently told People that their relationship remains "so broken."
"I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact," another insider reportedly familiar with both brothers claimed.
Royal Author Said Princess Diana Would Be 'Devastated' By the Brothers' Distance
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex once shared a very close brotherly bond, per the outlet. However, their relationship reportedly deteriorated over the years.
The rift deepened when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.
The Duke's explosive 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he alleged that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument about his wife, did little to bridge the gap between them.
"[Princess] Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this, particularly because [the brothers] were once so close," royal author Simon Vigar said of the situation, per the outlet.
Royal historian Robert Lacey also told People that "the rift is very profound and very long-lasting."
"It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes," he added.
Historian Amanda Foreman also added that the crux of the issue is that "everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible."
- OK! Reveals King Charles' Blueprint for Bringing Warring Brothers Harry and William Back Together Before He Dies
- Prince Harry & Prince William's Reunion Is A 'Good Start,' But There's No 'Quick Fix' To Reconcile Brotherly Bond
- King Charles Feels ‘Great Pain’ Over Prince Harry Estrangement But Is ‘Sticking to His Guns’ and Will Not Apologize
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Prince Harry Recently Reunited With His Father King Charles III
Per the outlet, the rift between the brothers has reportedly extended to the next generation, as the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, have little to no relationship with their first cousins, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
The silver lining amid the continuing royal family feud recently came in the form of Prince Harry's reunion with his father, King Charles III, 77.
During the Spare author's recent trip to his homeland, the father and son reportedly spent some time together.
However, not before a prolonged back-and-forth between them over Harry's stay and security concerns regarding his family.
The Duke of Sussex's wife and children also reunited with the King and Queen Camilla on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House after four years.
"The relationship is better," a source told People.