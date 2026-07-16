or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Prince William and Prince Harry Still Have 'No Contact' as Relationship Remains 'So Broken' Despite King Charles Reunion: Source

Photo of Prince Harry & King Charles & Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly have 'no contact' with each other despite the latter's reunion with King Charles.

Contact us by Email

July 16 2026, Published 8:21 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Prince William and Prince Harry still appear to have a long way to go before they can restore their brotherly bond.

A source recently told People that their relationship remains "so broken."

"I thought it would have perhaps eased a little bit by now, to be honest. But there has been no movement, especially on William’s side. There is no contact," another insider reportedly familiar with both brothers claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Royal Author Said Princess Diana Would Be 'Devastated' By the Brothers' Distance

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry widened after he stepped back from his royal duties in 2020.
Source: MEGA

The rift between Prince William and Prince Harry widened after he stepped back from his royal duties in 2020.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex once shared a very close brotherly bond, per the outlet. However, their relationship reportedly deteriorated over the years.

The rift deepened when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped back from their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.

The Duke's explosive 2023 memoir, Spare, in which he alleged that his older brother physically attacked him over an argument about his wife, did little to bridge the gap between them.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Robert Lacey said Prince Harry would have to apologize before his relationship with Prince William heals.
Source: MEGA

Robert Lacey said Prince Harry would have to apologize before his relationship with Prince William heals.

"[Princess] Diana would be devastated that it has turned out like this, particularly because [the brothers] were once so close," royal author Simon Vigar said of the situation, per the outlet.

Royal historian Robert Lacey also told People that "the rift is very profound and very long-lasting."

"It will not be changed, in my opinion, until Harry makes a move and apologizes," he added.

Historian Amanda Foreman also added that the crux of the issue is that "everyone wants it to happen on their terms, but that’s what makes it impossible."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Prince Harry Recently Reunited With His Father King Charles III

Image of The distance between Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly spread to their children.
Source: MEGA

The distance between Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly spread to their children.

Per the outlet, the rift between the brothers has reportedly extended to the next generation, as the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8, have little to no relationship with their first cousins, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

The silver lining amid the continuing royal family feud recently came in the form of Prince Harry's reunion with his father, King Charles III, 77.

During the Spare author's recent trip to his homeland, the father and son reportedly spent some time together.

Image of Prince Harry reunited his family with his father King Charles on Friday, July 10.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry reunited his family with his father King Charles on Friday, July 10.

However, not before a prolonged back-and-forth between them over Harry's stay and security concerns regarding his family.

The Duke of Sussex's wife and children also reunited with the King and Queen Camilla on Friday, July 10, at Highgrove House after four years.

"The relationship is better," a source told People.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.