'It's A Really Testing Time': King Charles To Cut Staff At Windsor Castle In The Next Few Weeks
King Charles only took the throne less than two months ago, and it sounds like he's already changing things up. According to an insider, the 74-year-old will make cuts at Windsor Castle in the next few weeks.
“It’s a really testing time. Many are already resigned to leaving jobs they have cherished for years. It’s left a real sense of dread among staff," the source said of the situation, adding that staff believe the castle "feels eerily quiet."
There's some people on the chopping block, including Queen Elizabeth's ladies in waiting and personal staff at the Royal Stud in Sandringham, Norfolk.
Charles always wanted to keep things small when he became king.
"There's this sense that he wants a slimmed down monarchy to make sure that everybody is doing their bit and [there are] no so-called hangers-on," royal expert Camilla Tominey said. “So, I think this is basically Charles’ attempt to basically look like he’s inherited his mother’s habit for being frugal; turning off light switches and being green, generally being good value for money. Therefore I think there’s a sense of trying to make that as smooth as possible and trying to create a monarchy that’s fit for the future.”
Royal expert Angela Levin also shared similar thoughts about the situation.
"Prince Charles has wanted for a very long time to cut the monarchy down to save costs and to make people be worth the money that they got from the taxpayer. I imagine that might be when Harry and Meghan are ditched from being members of the royal family," she noted.
But there will be one person who would be upset if Charles axes him: his youngest son, Prince Harry.
Since Harry, 38, left the royal family in 2020, he is no longer an active member, making him at risk of being cut from the Counsellors of State.
"There is some rumor or discussion about whether or not he will change the rules over who can deputize for the monarch, for example in cases where the monarch is incapacitated through health," British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti shared. "And that would be understandable if he did push to do that and have it cleared through Parliament, because just on a practical level, which means we put personal and emotional concerns aside, it doesn't seem to make sense that someone who lives in America would be anywhere in the line for actually deputizing for the King of the United Kingdom, it doesn't make sense."
For more the royal family, listen below to the critically acclaimed podcast "The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession."