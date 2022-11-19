'It's A Really Testing Time': King Charles To Cut Staff At Windsor Castle In The Next Few Weeks

But there will be one person who would be upset if Charles axes him: his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Since Harry, 38, left the royal family in 2020, he is no longer an active member, making him at risk of being cut from the Counsellors of State.

"There is some rumor or discussion about whether or not he will change the rules over who can deputize for the monarch, for example in cases where the monarch is incapacitated through health," British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti shared. "And that would be understandable if he did push to do that and have it cleared through Parliament, because just on a practical level, which means we put personal and emotional concerns aside, it doesn't seem to make sense that someone who lives in America would be anywhere in the line for actually deputizing for the King of the United Kingdom, it doesn't make sense."