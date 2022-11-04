King Charles Won’t Give Prince Harry’s Kids Titles If Netflix Doc Shades Monarchy: 'They'll Find Themselves Ostracized'

While the contents of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary are still murky, royal biographer Tom Bower believes if the program portrays the monarchy in a negative light, the couple will have to face the wrath of King Charles.

"He [Charles] has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that them if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracized in a way they cannot believe," the expert spilled. "And so they are worried."