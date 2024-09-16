Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Determined to 'Get to Know' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Despite Feuding With Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are raising their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, outside of the royal fold, but King Charles still wants to spend time with his American grandkids.
However, the Duke of Sussex's ongoing feud with the royal family could make it difficult for the king to be with youngsters.
"Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.
"That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son's children," she continued. "He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom."
According to Seward, the Sussexes aren't opposed to Charles being a present figure in Lilibet and Archie's lives.
"There has never been an issue with the King being in their lives and there never would be," she noted. "The door's always open."
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Charles wants Harry and Prince William to end their yearslong feud as he battles cancer.
“It’s Charles’ greatest wish for the family to be on good terms again,” a source told an outlet. “Health and peace are his top priorities.”
“Harry jumped on the first plane possible," a source shared. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”
Kate Middleton recently revealed she is "cancer-free," but the insider shared the Duchess of Sussex is looking to mend things with Charles and the Princess of Wales amid royal health crises.
“Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles,” an insider shared. “So moves are being made to reconcile.”
“Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best," the source noted.
Despite Harry and Meghan's harsh commentary about William and Kate, a source claimed the princess is willing to move past the drama once and for all.
“Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan,” an insider revealed. “She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward.”
“Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time," the source added.
