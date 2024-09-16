Cancer-Stricken King Charles Is Determined to 'Get to Know' Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Despite Feuding With Prince Harry

"Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn't see more of Archie and Lilibet," royal expert Ingrid Seward told an outlet.

"That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son's children," she continued. "He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom."