Prince Harry Will Be 'Homesick' During His 40th Birthday Celebration as Kate Middleton and Prince William Focus on the Princess' Remission

Burell claimed Kate Middleton is a "mediator" for the princes, but the Princess of Wales is currently focused on her health after beginning remission.

In a video shared to X, Kate revealed that she is finally "cancer-free" after avoiding the spotlight for months.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a clip. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."