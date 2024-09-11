Prince Harry Will Be 'Homesick' During His 40th Birthday Celebration as Kate Middleton and Prince William Focus on the Princess' Remission
Prince Harry's 40th birthday is on Sunday, September 15, but the Duke of Sussex isn't expected to spend his big day with his brother, Prince William.
Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, thinks the former royal will enjoy a gathering isolated from his relatives.
“Harry will be in exile for his 40th birthday. It'll probably be a low-key celebration inside the gates of their home with celebrity friends. I don't think he's happy," Burrell told an outlet.
“The saddest thing is that he could have had it all," he continued. "But while the children are small, there's no way things will change for Harry because he adores his wife, his family and that is the path he's on."
When Harry published his memoir, Spare, the explosive memoir caused friction between him and William.
“I am sure he's homesick, and I'm sure his upcoming 40th birthday is making him reflect on the past and his previous life. If Harry doesn't have regrets, he doesn't have a soul," Burrell continued.
Burell claimed Kate Middleton is a "mediator" for the princes, but the Princess of Wales is currently focused on her health after beginning remission.
In a video shared to X, Kate revealed that she is finally "cancer-free" after avoiding the spotlight for months.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a clip. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
Although Kate has wrapped treatment, she is expected to take her time transitioning into public duties.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Due to her health challenges, Kate and William were reminded of their priorities during the troubling period.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
