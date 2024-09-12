King Charles' 'Greatest Wish' Is for Prince William and Prince Harry to Be on 'Good Terms' as Feud Rages On
Prince Harry and Prince William are reportedly not on speaking terms, but King Charles' ongoing cancer battle could push the battling brothers to reconcile.
“It’s Charles’ greatest wish for the family to be on good terms again,” a source told an outlet. “Health and peace are his top priorities.”
When Charles was diagnosed with cancer in February, Harry rushed to London to visit his father, but the duo failed to reunite during the duke's May trip to the U.K.
“Harry jumped on the first plane possible," a source shared. “Meghan was in total agreement that Harry had to be there. He got to tell his father how much he loves him and get a fuller account of what Charles is facing.”
Aside from Harry and Charles' relationship, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton butt heads, but the princess' recent cancer battle could lead to them finding common ground.
“Meghan has contacted Kate and Charles,” an insider shared. “So moves are being made to reconcile.”
“Meghan is supportive of Harry in all of this, and she wishes the royals — Kate included — the very best," the source noted.
Before Meghan and Harry's move to the U.S., the duke was close to his sister-in-law, but their relationship was impacted by "Megixt" and Spare.
“Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan,” an insider continued. “She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward.”
“Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time," the source added. According to the friend, the Princess of Wales “really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure.”
In Spare, Harry threw jabs at William's appearance and painted him as violent.
"William loves Harry, but the past few years have been very difficult for him,” an insider revealed. “The sad reality is that it’s impossible for him just to forget all those spiteful and vindictive attacks Harry made against him and the monarchy.”
“He won’t give up, but the ball is in William’s court," they continued.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the negative impact Spare had on William and Harry's dynamic.
"Prince Harry, in his book, Spare, alludes to the fact that the Princess of Wales just fits the mold," Schofield told GB News. "Meghan was problematic because she didn't fit that mold that the royal family has to have."
"That's insulting to Prince William because this is the love of his life," the podcaster continued. "And you see that in that video, this man is absolutely enamored with the woman he chose and that they are truly in love and they love their little family."
Despite Harry's words, William and Kate recently presented a united front in a video shared to social media announcing the future queen is "cancer-free."
"They wanted to give us a little bit of insight into what's been going on in their lives this summer, but I also think they wanted to caution us about what's to come," Schofield noted of the Monday, September 9, post.
"The Princess of Wales is not just going to throw herself back into work. It was a very beautiful way of saying we need to manage your expectations going forward," she added.
