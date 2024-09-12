King Charles' 'Greatest Wish' Is for Prince William and Prince Harry to Be on 'Good Terms' as Feud Rages On

Before Meghan and Harry's move to the U.S., the duke was close to his sister-in-law, but their relationship was impacted by "Megixt" and Spare.

“Kate is open to reconciling, though with Harry more so than Meghan,” an insider continued. “She still has some hurt feelings over what Meghan did to her and Charlotte. There is work to do, but she’s willing to move forward.”

“Kate would be open to making nice if William wanted to, but she won’t meddle. She has faith that the situation will resolve itself in time," the source added. According to the friend, the Princess of Wales “really misses Harry. She always saw him as a brother figure.”