King Charles Didn't Look Like Himself Prior to Cancer Diagnosis, Palace Insider Admits
While some closest to King Charles were never expecting a cancer diagnosis, others suspected something was up.
One day after Buckingham Palace confirmed the patriarch's health woes, a palace insider told a news outlet, "I was really shocked when I heard it."
On the other hand, another insider admitted "he has not looked himself," but they "put it down to grief — he’d had two deaths close together — but maybe he wasn’t well, without realizing so. It would take it out of him."
The insider was referring to the passing of the 75-year-old's parents, as Queen Elizabeth II died in September 2022, while Prince Philip passed away in 2021.
As the father-of-two looks to the future, a separate source said, "He will want to get on with the job. But that will depend on what treatment he is having. It may be utterly draining on him. He will need a lot of support."
As OK! reported, royal experts predicted Prince William will take over some of his father's duties. It's also been said that Queen Camilla will carry on with her scheduled royal engagements amid her husband's condition.
Buckingham Palace announced Charles' diagnosis on Monday, February 5.
"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. "The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
In the wake of the upsetting news, Prince Harry flew out to the U.K. to be with his dad despite their rocky relationship. The Duke of Sussex traveled alone and was seen in London on Tuesday, February 6, with wife Meghan Markle and their two kids staying put in California.
Insiders revealed Charles personally reached out to Harry and Prince William to inform them of his diagnosis before going public.
His majesty also talked to his three siblings privately about the matter.
