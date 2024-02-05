Queen Camilla Will Not Cancel Scheduled Royal Engagements in the Wake of King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
Queen Camilla is keeping calm and carrying on.
Though King Charles, 75, has to cancel several engagements in the wake of his cancer diagnosis, a source claimed his wife, 76, will stick to her planned schedule.
The source noted this is the plan for the rest of the members of the monarchy as well.
Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's health condition in a Monday, February 5, announcement.
"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the message read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
"Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual. The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement continued. "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."
As OK! reported, the father-of-two informed his wife, his two sons and his siblings of the diagnosis before it was revealed to the public.
Though Charles and Prince Harry aren't on the best of terms, People claimed he'll fly to London to visit the patriarch sometime within the coming days. There was no word on whether the Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan Markle, or their two kids will be joining him.
The royals have had quite a bit of bad luck in the health department over the past few months, as Charles' former sister-in-law, Sarah Ferguson, revealed in January that she has skin cancer.
The mother-of-two received the diagnosis several months after she battled b----- cancer over the summer of 2023.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she shared via social media. "It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was."
In addition, Kate Middleton had to undergo abdominal surgery for undisclosed reasons.
"She’s going to have to rely on a lot of help, not just from nurses and therapists but from loved ones as well," an insider shared of the aftermath. "William is obviously worried about her, but he’s doing everything he can to stay strong for Kate so she can focus entirely on her health. He’s assured her that they will get through this together."
The Express reported on Camilla's plans to keep working.