Queen Camilla Will Not Cancel Scheduled Royal Engagements in the Wake of King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

The source noted this is the plan for the rest of the members of the monarchy as well.

Buckingham Palace announced His Majesty's health condition in a Monday, February 5, announcement.

"During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the message read. "His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."