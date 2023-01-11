Palace Staff Staunchly 'Sticking To Their Story' That Meghan Markle Is A 'Bully': Source
One day after the highly-anticipated release of Prince Harry's memoir, a royal expert revealed that regardless of what Harry and Meghan Markle may say is the truth, palace aides have refused to back down on their claims the Suits actress was a bully to staff when she first entered the royal family.
"The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them," Valentine Low, who penned the book Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition, and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor, explained.
"I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side," he added. "But my sources still very much stick to their story."
Rumors of Meghan's allegedly cruel behavior swirled back in 2018 after the couple's then-assistant, Jason Knauf, reported her for speaking rudely to staffers.
"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year," Knauf's complaint read. "The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable."
"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence," the filing allegedly continued. "We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y. I remain concerned that nothing will be done."
As OK! previously reported, the palace later conducted an investigation into the accusations, but the findings were "buried" and will not ever be released to the public, leading some to believe the mother-of-two was cleared of all complaints.
"She wasn’t cleared. This is just classic spin. Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared," the insider noted. "Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are too very different things."
Low spoke with Page Six on the palace staff refusing to retract their statements on Meghan's alleged behavior.