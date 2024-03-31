King Charles Is Doing His 'Best' Amid Cancer Treatment as Ailing Monarch Attends Easter Services: Photos
King Charles gave an update on his cancer treatment amid easter celebrations on Sunday, March 31.
While doing a surprise walkabout following services at St George's Chapel, the monarch — who revealed he was diagnosed with cancer in February — was urged to "keep going strong,” to which he joked, "I'm doing my best."
The 75-year-old made his most significant appearance since his treatment began by Windsor Castle alongside Queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles.
The king smiled wide and happily waved at the small crowd of spectators while wearing a navy coat, white shirt and blue tie for the occasion. Camilla stepped out in a dark green dress and a matching hat.
One spectator named Anne Daley even had an interaction with Charles.
"Look, she's from Wales," Daley recalled the leader telling her.
"I shouted back 'yes, I’m from Wales and have come here especially to see you'. He looked absolutely marvelous, really well," she added. "I wanted to show my support for King Charles and the Princess of Wales who we are all wishing well. We want to show them that we miss them, Wales misses her. She may not be here but she is not forgotten."
As OK! previously reported, the royal onlooker was referencing Kate Middleton, who also recently revealed she was diagnosed with cancer.
Following tons of online speculation as to where the mother-of-three had been post “planned abdominal surgery,” Kate took to Instagram to reveal her condition.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," she said in the heartfelt clip. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
