Meghan Markle's Trip to the U.K. 'Hangs in the Balance' as Prince Harry Heads Home to See His Ailing Father King Charles
Will Meghan Markle join Prince Harry to visit King Charles?
After the leader of England's shocking cancer diagnosis, insiders close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed Meghan has yet to decide whether she'll join her husband in flying overseas.
According to sources, the Suits actress' decision to join her husband "hangs in the balance" due to years of family tension between the power couple and the firm.
After news broke about King Charles' failing health, insiders close to Prince Harry revealed he planned to leave the United States to see his father despite their rocky relationship.
As OK! previously reported, Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news on Monday, February 5. “During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the announcement continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
The patriarch's health battle comes as a wakeup call for Prince William, who now has to think about the possibility of taking over for King Charles.
"William is horrified his workaholic father is quitting — it’s the last thing he expected," the source claimed about speculation of Charles abdicating the throne. "Charles always vowed he would use his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as an example and rule until his dying day. After all, he waited 70 years for the crown."
"But his rapidly declining health has him staring death in the eye," the insider continued of the alleged situation. "He’s decided he wants to spend his final days quietly with the love of his life. But William is beside himself; he’s not ready and is begging Charles to reconsider. William’s begging his father to remain on the job until nature takes its course."
GBN spoke with sources close to Harry and Meghan.