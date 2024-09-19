or
'Fed Up' King Charles Will 'Make an Effort to Communicate' With Prince Harry During His U.K. Trip Despite Broken Relationship

Photo of King Charles and Prince Harry.
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry have been fighting over his personal protective security in court.

By:

Sept. 19 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET

Will Prince Harry and King Charles bury the hatchet?

According to British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard, the monarch, 75, is hesitant to meet up with his son, 40, during his upcoming U.K. trip due to their rocky relationship.

king charles effort communicate prince harry uk trip broken
Source: MEGA

King Charles and Prince Harry have has a rocky relationship since the 40-year-old left his royal duties in 2020.

"All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private," the royal expert shared. "King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry's demands."

"However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father," Chard added. "[He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days."

For many years, the father-son pair have had tension due to Harry’s public scathing remarks about the family and the ongoing legal battle Harry had waged over his security in the U.K.

Now that the father-of-two is gearing up to attend the WellChild Awards in London on September 30, the former senior royal has a chance to make amends with his father — who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

king charles effort communicate prince harry uk trip broken
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has fought for taxpayer-funded personal protective security while he is in the U.K.

In addition to potentially reconciling with Charles, Harry also hopes to make up with his brother Prince William during his time in England — though it is very unlikely.

"I think the two chances of that reconciliation are slim and none, to be honest with you," royal reporter Michael Cole told GBN. "If it's a thaw, it's an extremely slow thaw."

And while Kate hopes for the brothers to make “peace,” the insider noted the "chances of him meeting again with the Prince and Princess of Wales are, I would say, virtually non-existent."

king charles effort communicate prince harry uk trip broken
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry will apparently have chances to reconcile with brother Prince William during the upcoming trip.

Cole also said he believes Harry's chances to reunite with Charles are similar, though not as cut and dry.

"Last time he was here, he stayed at a hotel, even though he was offered the freedom of Buckingham Palace if he wished to stay," he explained. "The King said stay at my place, but he didn't. It was said at the time that he would call Harry in the afternoon, there early morning, but it was never confirmed. Normally, on these occasions, Buckingham Palace would confirm if there had been a video call."

MORE ON:
Prince Charles

king charles effort communicate prince harry uk trip broken
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have voiced their negative opinions of the royal family since they decided to leave their duties.

Cole continued, "But of course, the King would have been rather wary of that, because the last time there was a video call, that was leaked the next day, presumably by Prince Harry's PR people. So if it did happen, it would be interesting, and it would show a renewal of trust or perhaps new conditions for when these calls are made."

The leaked call in question happened in November for Charles’ 75th birthday.

Source: OK!
Harry and Meghan Markle’s little ones, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana, reportedly serenaded Charles with "Happy Birthday" on the call.

Fox News Digital reported on Chard's remarks.

