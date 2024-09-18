King Charles Is 'Hopeful' His Relationship With Prince Harry Will 'Evolve' After His Public Birthday Message
The royal family, including King Charles, wished Prince Harry a happy birthday on Sunday, September 15, amid their ongoing rift, which could mean the father-son duo might mend fences one day.
“Usually it’s the case that when a birthday has a zero in it, then that milestone is marked with a social media post,” a source told an outlet. “It was always the king’s intention to publicly acknowledge his son’s 40th, and I am sure that the king will have spoken to Harry on his birthday."
"After all, it is his son, and whatever has happened, Charles loves Harry unconditionally as any parent does, and Sunday was an important day," the insider continued.
Insiders clarified that Charles won't fully cut ties with Harry even though he publicly attacked The Crown.
“Charles would like relations to be better and he’s curious to see how things will evolve. Harry has to regain some of the trust that has been shattered first, though," the source shared.
“They do speak on the phone. Charles wants to know what’s going on in Harry’s life and hear about the children, but he’s guarded because Harry has breached the trust between them on a number of occasions," they noted. "Charles needs to know their private conversations remain just that. Private.”
OK! previously reported the royal commentators predicted Prince William and Kate Middleton are still on the outs with Harry.
"Harry and Meghan are certainly not welcome back as a team," podcaster Kinsey Schofield told an outlet. "I would argue they are not welcome back at all if Prince William has anything to say about it… But Harry could potentially get his foot in the door through his father."
"[But] it is not something the royal family is longing for," Schofield claimed.
The Sussexes stepped down from their roles in 2020, and their rift with the Windsors worsened after the release of several tell-alls.
"The royal family will continue to keep Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a distance," Schofield explained. "The royal family is in a delicate position, health-wise, and do not trust Harry and Meghan."
"I don’t believe Harry and Meghan will be welcomed back as working members of the royal family on a part-time or full-time basis," she continued.
Initially, Harry and Meghan wanted to split their time between the U.K. and North America, but the Duke of Sussex's ongoing security concerns prevent the Sussex brood from traveling to the country.
"We know they did want a half-in, half-out life, and Queen Elizabeth II denied them that opportunity," Schofield noted. "Now you’ve seen them create it for themselves with their faux royal tours."
"They want the royal family to know that they don’t need them or their permission when they conduct trips like to Colombia," she added.
