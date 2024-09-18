King Charles Is 'Hopeful' His Relationship With Prince Harry Will 'Evolve' After His Public Birthday Message

Insiders clarified that Charles won't fully cut ties with Harry even though he publicly attacked The Crown.

“Charles would like relations to be better and he’s curious to see how things will evolve. Harry has to regain some of the trust that has been shattered first, though," the source shared.

“They do speak on the phone. Charles wants to know what’s going on in Harry’s life and hear about the children, but he’s guarded because Harry has breached the trust between them on a number of occasions," they noted. "Charles needs to know their private conversations remain just that. Private.”