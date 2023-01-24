Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Won't Appear On Balcony If They're Invited To King Charles' Coronation, Source Claims

Many people think the language included points to Harry and Meghan being banned from the balcony since they're no longer woking members of the family.

DISGRACED PRINCE ANDREW WILL BEG FOR KING CHARLES' CONSENT TO START USING HRH TITLE AGAIN, CLAIMS JOURNALIST

As OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex touched on the possibility of attending during his ITV interview.

"There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open," he explained. "The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it."