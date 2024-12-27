Prince Andrew's Recent Scandals Have Placed an 'Increased Focus' on His Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

When Andrew first took a step back from his role due to his ties to Epstein, Charles continued to include his brother in official gatherings, but his recent blunder makes it difficult for the duke to make a royal return.

"I think Charles is very polite, and I think in these situations, courtiers and other people do that chastising for him," Louise Robertson said before touching upon Andrew's lack of Christmas plans. "We won't be seeing Andrew on the royal walkabout, and he's not going to be staying in Wood Cottage this Christmas like he did last year."

"He's going to be staying at Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters are both spending Christmas with their in-laws," she added of the royals being absent from the festivities.