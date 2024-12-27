Prince Andrew's Recent Scandals Have Placed an 'Increased Focus' on His Daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Prince Andrew's recent Chinese spy scandal is beginning to affect Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's role within the royal family.
“The speculation about [the] Royal Lodge and Prince Andrew is continuing, and with that is coming an increased focus on his daughters," historian Garreth Russell told GB News.
"That's why people are so interested in their movement in the Middle East," Russell noted, as the Princesses of York have made several trips to the region in recent months.
In 2020, Andrew resigned from his role after his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein was made public, and in 2023, King Charles asked his brother to vacate the home because he is no longer a working royal. However, Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, continue to live at the mansion.
“A lot of what the Yorks are experiencing is coming down to public skepticism about his continued residency at Royal Lodge," Russell added.
OK! previously reported the Yorks are being urged to move after it was revealed Andrew hired an alleged Chinese spy as a "business advisor."
"Sarah Ferguson herself said, 'Let's not make any protests, keep our heads down, let's not bring further embarrassment and cause trouble to the King and to the rest of the royal family,'" royal commentator Sarah Louise Robertson told GB News about Ferguson, who remains close to Andrew.
"Given obviously what's unfolded over the last week, further embarrassment that Andrew's heaped on the king and the royal family, they decided that they should keep a low profile," Robertson explained.
When Andrew first took a step back from his role due to his ties to Epstein, Charles continued to include his brother in official gatherings, but his recent blunder makes it difficult for the duke to make a royal return.
"I think Charles is very polite, and I think in these situations, courtiers and other people do that chastising for him," Louise Robertson said before touching upon Andrew's lack of Christmas plans. "We won't be seeing Andrew on the royal walkabout, and he's not going to be staying in Wood Cottage this Christmas like he did last year."
"He's going to be staying at Royal Lodge with Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters are both spending Christmas with their in-laws," she added of the royals being absent from the festivities.
Although Charles wants Andrew to find a new address, the disgraced figure won't be left destitute.
"I think next year we're going to see more pressure heaped on Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge and to go into a smaller property on the Windsor estate," Louise Robertson stated.
"It's not like he's going to be left out in the cold, homeless, so to speak," she said, noting Andrew still receives help from his famous relatives. "And like other people, he's not being turfed out onto the street."
Andrew's controversial relationships continue to bring negative attention to the monarchy.
"It's probably a shame for him that this has happened yet again, and there's an ongoing situation that the King at some point is going to have to address," Louise Robertson shared.
"I think something's going to have to give, and if Andrew is serious about showing his brother and the royals and Britain that he is sorry for situations that he's at the center of, this would maybe go some way to apologizing and doing that," she added.