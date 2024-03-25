King Charles Is 'Hugely Frustrated' Amid His Cancer Battle, Nephew Peter Phillips Reveals

“He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?'" Phillips noted of the King, 75, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in February. “So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to."

Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are supposed to visit Australia even though the former isn't in the best shape at the moment.

“They would obviously love to see as many people as possible," Phillips noted.

“You know, they are they are very keen and very active to be able to, you know, be seen and meet as many people as possible from all walks of life," Phillips continued. “And that is, you know, that is what [they] sort of set the goal on being able to be seen to be, you know, accessible to as many people as possible.”