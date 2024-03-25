King Charles Is 'Hugely Frustrated' Amid His Cancer Battle, Nephew Peter Phillips Reveals
King Charles' nephew Peter Phillips shared a bit more as to how the monarch is feeling amid his cancer battle.
"I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do," Phillips said during an interview on Sky News Australia's The Royal Report. “But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself."
“He is always pushing, his staff and everybody and his doctors and nurses to be able to say, 'Actually, can I do this? Can I do that?'" Phillips noted of the King, 75, who revealed his cancer diagnosis in February. “So the overriding message would be that he's obviously very keen to get back to a form of normality. And he's probably frustrated that, recovery is taking a little longer than probably he would want it to."
Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, are supposed to visit Australia even though the former isn't in the best shape at the moment.
“They would obviously love to see as many people as possible," Phillips noted.
“You know, they are they are very keen and very active to be able to, you know, be seen and meet as many people as possible from all walks of life," Phillips continued. “And that is, you know, that is what [they] sort of set the goal on being able to be seen to be, you know, accessible to as many people as possible.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace shared the news with the public earlier this year after Charles was admitted for treatment for an enlarged prostate at The London Clinic on January 26.
“During the king’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," the statement read. “His majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."
“Throughout this period, his majesty will continue to undertake state business and official paperwork as usual," the message continued. “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Phillips' interview was conducted before Kate Middleton also revealed she is battling cancer, too.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."